The Ford F-150 Lightning, Revealed: Here's What You Need to Know

By Tyler Duffy
Gear Patrol
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter dropping a sneak preview behind the president yesterday, Ford has revealed its all-new electric pickup truck: the F-150 Lightning. Automotive manufacturers have been offering different takes on the electric pickup. Rivian built a lux adventure vehicle. GM went for pricey, all-out performance. Tesla did...well, whatever the Cybertruck is going to be. Ford has taken a different tack with the F-150 Lightning: It’s the F-150 Americans love, just electric and with some cool features the standard truck does not have.

