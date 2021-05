Prince Harry paid a visit to Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast to chat about mental health and his upbringing, and how he applies both subjects to his roles as a husband to Meghan Markle and dad to Archie (and soon, a daughter!). The Duke of Sussex opened up to Dax and his cohost, Monica Padman, about privacy as a famous family, as well as how he hopes to "break the cycle" when it comes to parenting, which he touches upon in his and Oprah's upcoming mental health series, The Me You Can't See.