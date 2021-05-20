Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southwest Big Horn Basin; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOT SPRINGS NORTHWESTERN NATRONA...EAST CENTRAL FREMONT AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHAKIE COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM MDT At 747 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lysite, or 22 miles east of Shoshoni, moving northeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lost Cabin around 750 PM MDT. Cottonwood Pass around 815 PM MDT.