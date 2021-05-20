newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardeman by NWS

weather.gov
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardeman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR northwestern Hardeman County Until 915 PM CDT AT 844 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Goodlett, moving north at 25 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Hazards Include Hail#Severity#Nickels Wind#Goodlett
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Hardeman County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardeman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hardeman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARDEMAN COUNTY At 616 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Goodlett, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Goodlett and Lazare. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Foard County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has expanded the * Flood Watch to include a portion of northern Texas, including the following areas, Foard, Hardeman and Knox. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.