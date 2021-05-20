Director of DC's Department of Forensic Sciences resigns amid District's crime lab losing accreditation
WASHINGTON — The Acting Deputy Mayor of Public safety accepted the resignation of the DC Department of Forensic Sciences Director Jenifer Smith. The news of Smith's departure comes as D.C.'s forensic lab recently lost its accreditation, which has led to ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence Center, which is a mobile command center, helping the Metropolitan Police Department with forensic analysis.www.wusa9.com