Montana State

In This Moment with Black Veil Brides Concert in Montana

By Angel
Posted by 
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

I stopped a co-worker in the hallway and exclaimed, did you see the Jai Wolf info, how did we not know about that? He said we did know about it, but it was originally announced in the Before Time, and none of us can remember back that far, or what concerts we had planned to go to, which is a very legit explanation. That's when another dude we work with down the hall popped in and said, don't forget about In This Moment! And that's when we realized we forgot about In This Moment. In case you did too, here's the deal.

Missoula, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Fitz & The Tantrums Set To Play Kettlehouse In August

Ready for another big concert announcement? Alright, here you go: Fitz & The Tantrums are coming to the Kettlehouse Amphitheater on Tuesday, August 17th. This one's pretty exciting for a few reasons: first off, Fitz and the Tantrums are a great live band, and have amassed some pretty beloved and popular hits over the course of their four studio albums.
Napa, CA
96.3 The Blaze

Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters Confirm More 2021 Shows

BottleRock Napa Valley has announced its star-studded 2021 lineup, with Guns N' Roses, Stevie Nicks and Foo Fighters headlining the event. The three-day festival takes place from Sept. 3-5, 2021, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. BottleRock also features local gourmet food, chef performances on a culinary stage and drinks from dozens of local wineries.
Montana State

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Missoula, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Metallica Cover Artists Blistered Earth Return to Missoula

The summer concert season is getting better and better with each passing day. After a year of being starved of LIVE music, we are starting to see a resurgence of LIVE shows. Whether they are huge headlining acts like Guns N Roses or ZZ Top. Both scheduled for shows in August. Or, club performances like the upcoming "Blistered Earth" performance this June at the Dark Horse.
Music
96.3 The Blaze

Concerts Are Coming Back: Opening Night Plans for Rock’s Big Acts

As live concerts slowly begin to creep back into the schedules of artists and fans alike, there's a certain sense of relief felt by all. “It was a great feeling - kind of surreal in a way,” Kansas drummer Phil Ehart told UCR. On May 8, he and the band played their first show for an in-person audience in more than a year. “It was kind of like, ‘Wow, for a while, I thought we’d never get a chance to do this again!’ I came to find out a lot of my peers felt the same way. Everybody’s glad to be getting back out, and the crowd looks really happy, so that’s good.”
Music
96.3 The Blaze

13 of the Most Bizarre Guitars of All Time

It’s not always enough to be a great guitar player. You’ve got to look cool, too. From Bo Diddley’s Twang Machine to Eddie Van Halen’s Frankenstrat, legendary guitarists have wielded signature axes that would captivate audiences just as much as their dazzling chops. Rock and metal guitarists pushed this idea to the max in the ‘80s, tricking their guitars out with decadent paint jobs, outlandish shapes and two, three, four, sometimes even five necks.
Missoula, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Bikers Against Bullies Host Skatepark Invasion

Riding season is here. With each sunny day, more and more bikes are showing up on Montana roads. The open road is calling. But, sometimes riding is a lot more fun if you are riding for a purpose. That is where Bikers Against Bullies come in. This group of riding enthusiasts are one of my favorite organizations. A group of like minded people who want to help out the youth of their communities. All while doing what they love to do most....Ride.
Missoula, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Third Night Added For Brandi Carlile Shows At Kettlehouse

Well, it looks like Missoula is PACKED with Brandi Carlile fans. Last year, Logjam scheduled a Brandi Carlile performance at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater, which quickly sold out. So as a result, when they announced that her show was rescheduled for 2021, they added a second date to try and accommodate everyone who was trying to go.
Cell Phones
96.3 The Blaze

The Planters NUTMobile Is In Missoula This Week

There are so few precious wonders to be seen in this world. The pyramids of Giza. Aurora Borealis. The top of Mount Everest. And of course, the Planters NUTMobile. Oh, you don't know the Planters NUTMobile? It's a big car that's shaped like a peanut that drives around the country spreading the good word of Planters Peanuts to anyone who wants to come see it. And this week, it's right here in Missoula.
Montana State
96.3 The Blaze

Get Paid $1,000 to Take Pictures of Montana’s Scenic Beauty

We've heard all the talk lately about places that are having a hard time finding employees to fill open positions. There's a number of stories about industries battling shortages because people don't want to work when they've been able to make more money on unemployment with the extra COVID payments than they would with certain jobs. Maybe if there were more "jobs" like this we would have people lining up to get back in the workforce.
Music
96.3 The Blaze

Sublime with Rome in Spokane, Halestorm in Seattle, and More Concerts Announced

Northern Quest Entertainment has announced more shows for their 2021 Outdoor Summer Concert Series and there's a little something for all musical tastes. If you haven't been to the venue yet, it's really fun! Seating is well arranged in a slope so you're not blocked by people in front of you. It's at the hotel and casino just beyond Spokane in Airway Heights, so it's also a fun road trip with a stop for fun in Spokane, or directly to the casino, where there's plenty of fun before and after concerts.
Missoula, MT
96.3 The Blaze

From Flowers to a Funeral Site – Two Very Different Self-Guided Missoula Bike Tours

I always say every season is bike riding season in Missoula, because Missoulians don't care about the weather when it comes to getting outdoors. Seeing a local on a bike carrying a bag of groceries in a snow storm is not unusual. However, May is officially Bike Month in Missoula and here are a couple of fun opportunities to get out on your bike this weekend, in fact, you can get the whole household involved.
Montana State
96.3 The Blaze

J Lo and Ben Affleck Spotted In Montana

What would be the first thing that you would think of doing after ending a long term relationship? Maybe go out with friends you haven't seen in awhile? Update your dating profile? How about jet setting to a ski resort with your ex boyfriend or girlfriend to a ski resort for the weekend? What's the worst that could happen?