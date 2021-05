Movie musicals have been experiencing a bit of a renaissance over the last few years. Film adaptations of popular musicals aren’t slowing down anytime soon. Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid should be swimming into theaters soon, as well as Stephen Spielberg’s remake of Leonard Bernstein’s classic musical West Side Story. And now that Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Broadway musical In The Heights has nearly made it to the big screen, why not his career-defining project? I’m talking, of course, about Hamilton. And director John M. Chu has thoughts.