Cayuga County considering $16 million Emerson Park project

OWASCO — Members of the Cayuga County Legislature and the public got an early look at the estimated $16 million in upgrades planned for Deauville Island in Emerson Park. The next phase of the county's plan for the island was presented to the Legislature at the park's pavilion at a special meeting Wednesday night. County employees and personnel with organizations such as architecture firm Trowbridge Wolf Michaels Landscape Architects LLP talked about their plans for the project if they secure enough funding.