Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County considering $16 million Emerson Park project

By Kelly Rocheleau
Citizen Online
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOWASCO — Members of the Cayuga County Legislature and the public got an early look at the estimated $16 million in upgrades planned for Deauville Island in Emerson Park. The next phase of the county's plan for the island was presented to the Legislature at the park's pavilion at a special meeting Wednesday night. County employees and personnel with organizations such as architecture firm Trowbridge Wolf Michaels Landscape Architects LLP talked about their plans for the project if they secure enough funding.

auburnpub.com
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Government
City
Owasco, NY
#Emerson Park#Deauville Island
Legislature to Hold Special Emerson Park Meeting

The Cayuga County legislature will hold a special meeting at Emerson Park Pavilion on Wednesday at 6:00 pm. Parks Maintenance Supervisor Doug Dello Stritto says the session will be a question and answer forum about the upgrades that grew out of the 2015 Emerson Park master plan. He says they’re...
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Unity House of Cayuga County announces promotion

Unity House of Cayuga County has announced the promotion of Shannon Engle Coccimiglio from day services manager to director of Unity Employment Services. With a B.S. in social work from Keuka College and an M.S.W. from University at Buffalo, she has been with the agency since 2018. She previously was manager of Unity House's Without Walls day program in Ithaca.
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Cayuga County health network receives award for program

The Cayuga Community Health Network is one of 10 nonprofits in the central New York region to receive Excellus BlueCross BlueShield's spring 2021 Community Health Awards. The network will receive up to $5,000 to support its mission of increasing children's exposure to quality food, reducing mealtime stress and creating positive associations with food and mealtime for children ages 2 to 4, thereby reducing the likelihood of childhood obesity.
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Cayuga County Office of Tourism: Many local sites recognized for heritage, history

With the potential of getting the Finger Lakes region listed as a National Heritage Area, I reflected on the many recognitions that our region already has. It is amazing that we live in a place where so much important history happened. National recognitions not only bring with them a highly reputable marketing opportunity to describe the history and significance of our region, but they also open up collaboration potentials and grants.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Letter: Phillips, Garland stand out in Auburn school board race

Three open Auburn school board seats – eight candidates. I watched the forum hosted by The Citizen and Cayuga Community College. I’ve read the information on each candidate and two stand out to me. Nate Garland and Ian Phillips. Ian Phillips, an incumbent, wasted no time fighting for fair and...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Residents argue against proposed tax levy hike at Auburn school budget hearing

AUBURN — Community members expressed concern about the property tax levy increase included in the Auburn Enlarged City School District's proposed budget, while the district defended its position in a sometimes contentious budget hearing. The $83,861,951 spending plan was adopted by the district's board of education at a meeting last...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Mannion visits Auburn school, highlights state aid increase, SRO funding

AUBURN — State Sen. John Mannion was back in a classroom Thursday. Mannion, a former high school biology teacher, visited Herman Elementary School in Auburn to highlight the increased aid for the school district that's in the 2021-22 state budget. State aid for the Auburn Enlarged City School District will...
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Look back: Heavy rains overwhelm Cayuga County waterways

CAYUGA COUNTY — Marina owners haven't had an easy time of it this spring. The abundance of precipitation the past month has led to flood-level waters, and the cold has kept customers away from boat showrooms. Some marina owners say the delay isn't causing them undue hardship; the traditional Memorial...
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Letter: Cayuga County GOP legislators must do better

A former legislator myself, I was nonetheless drawn up short when I read the May 4 article about the county Legislature’s failure to provide a budgeted operations manager to Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who has been working without a county manager during the pandemic and who has another challenging year before her.
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Jeremy Boyer: Get informed ahead of school voting day

In many communities, the public school district is the institution with the most impact on daily life for the largest number of residents. Think about all the ways people are connected with the school district where you live. In addition to fulfilling the fundamental mission of educating children, school districts...
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Look back: Rabies on decline in Cayuga County

SCIPIO — A county health educator said the rabies wave is ebbing. Meanwhile, the health department is tracking a second, weaker wave now building in Pennsylvania. At a Scipio town board meeting Wednesday night, John Rowe, Cayuga County health educator, said rabies has slowed down in the county, although northern Cayuga County is still finding rabid bats, skunks and raccoons.
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Active COVID-19 cases drop below 100 in Cayuga County for first time in a month

The number of active COVID-19 cases is declining as more Cayuga County residents get vaccinated. The Cayuga County Health Department reported 92 active cases in mandatory isolation, down from 116 on Thursday and below 100 for the first time since early April. The active case total fluctuated last month, reaching a high of 156 on April 15. But it has been decreasing over the past few weeks.
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Where COVID-19 vaccination rates are highest, lowest in Cayuga County

A village in northern Cayuga County has the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Cayuga County, while a specially designated zip code for a state prison has the lowest rate. The data, which was provided by the Cayuga County Health Department, shows the vaccination rate in each of the county's 17 zip codes. The department accesses the data through a dashboard created by the state Department of Health.
Cortland County, NYcortlandstandard.net

Coronavirus briefs 5/11

Cortland County reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, the number of confirmed cases rising to 4,362. In all, 13 cases were reported in Cortland, Tompkins and Cayuga counties, bringing to 14,715 the number of people who have contracted coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020. No new deaths were reported, the number of people who have died from the virus remaining at 206.
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

State Opens 2nd Round of Septic Replacement Funding

Cayuga County is taking part in round two of the State’s Environmental Facilities Corporation Septic System Replacement Fund Program. The program provides reimbursement of 50% of costs, up to $10,000, for the design and installation of a new septic system to replace old or substandard septic systems located on or near lakefront properties.