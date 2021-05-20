newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Updates made to the PBOT Development Review Manual to Creating Public Streets and Connections

Posted by 
Portland, Oregon
Portland, Oregon
 14 hours ago

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) has updated the PBOT Development Review Manual to Creating Public Streets and Connections. This manual contains information for designing public improvements consistent with the authority granted to PBOT under City Code in relation to land use and building permit actions. It was created to ease coordination of projects, and when applicable, facilitate the planning, design and construction of projects in conformance to City standards and requirements. This update does not reflect a change in policy; it served to refresh the previous document that was last updated in 2002. The manual has been re-formatted and includes new graphics to make the content clearer. The updated manual can be found linked under PBOT Administrative Rule TRN-1.09 – Design Standards for Public Streets and at this url: https://www.portland.gov/policies/transportation/streets-sidewalks/trn-109-design-standards-public-streets.

Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon

39
Followers
336
Post
62
Views
ABOUT

Portland is the largest and most populous city in the U.S. state of Oregon and the seat of Multnomah County. It is a major port in the Willamette Valley region of the Pacific Northwest, at the confluence of the Willamette and Columbia rivers in Northwestern Oregon. As of 2019, Portland had an estimated population of 654,741,

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Permit#Land Use#Information Design#City Code#Public Policy#Pbot Administrative Rule#Public Improvements#Review#Conformance#Coordination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Portland, ORPamplin Media Group

Portland mulls building review reform to spur development

The Design Overlay Zone Amendments proposal would streamline the building approval process while limiting public input in some cases. Portland's rules for approving new construction could be streamlined under a proposal that would also limit public input — including on affordable housing projects and those rising up to seven floors above many bustling thoroughfares.
Deschutes County, ORcascadebusnews.com

Public Hearing for Proposed Development

A Public Hearing for PL20-0946 for a Type II Site Plan and Design Review for a 19-unit multi-family housing development on 1.13 acres, consisting of ten buildings, in the RM zone. Date: 05/12/2021 1pm. Location: virtual. Due to social distancing measures and the inability to meet in person, this public...
The Manhattan Mercury

City to review subdivision section of Manhattan Development Code

Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will review another section of the Manhattan Development Code related to subdivisions. The commission’s work session Tuesday begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, but only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials will broadcast it on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Gahanna, OHgahanna.gov

Public Hearing: Charter Review Commission

The Gahanna Charter Review Commission, comprised of 7 residents, is organized every 5 years to review the City Charter. Their responsibility is to recommend to Council by July 1st, any amendments to the City Charter. Gahanna residents are invited to give their input on amendments to the current City Charter....
Wisconsin Stateibmadison.com

Developer solidifies $100 million State Street project

Core Spaces of Chicago has refined plans for a $100 million-plus project bordered by State, West Gorham, North Broom, and West Johnson streets, according to a. Wisconsin State Journal report. The 10-story “Oliv Madison” project will front the 300 block of State Street and preserve facades of historic buildings while creating 451 housing units, 24,773 square feet of first-floor retails space, a rooftop terrace with pool, and 209 spaces for vehicles. The developer is also looking to lower rents for some low- and middle-income tenants. The structure would be three stories facing State Street but rise to 10 stories at the corner of North Broom and West Johnson streets.
Mendocino, CAmendocinobeacon.com

MCCSD creates committee to review recommendations

MENDOCINO — At a special meeting held May 10, the Mendocino City Community Services District board listened to a presentation from Ed O’Brien, chair of the Groundwater Management Advisory Committee. O’Brien listed the 13 recommendations agreed upon during the meeting, which started in August of 2020 and wrapped up earlier...
West Palm Beach, FLuli.org

Pandemic Creates New Opportunities for Public Space

The COVID-19 pandemic devastated local businesses throughout the United States, but also presented opportunities for cities to reenvision what they can do with unused space, 2021 ULI Virtual Spring Meeting participants heard at the session titled “Prioritizing the Public Realm in the ‘Next Normal’: Real Estate Strategies during COVID-19 and Beyond.”
Economymountainviewtoday.ca

Committee comments on Didsbury marketing plan

DIDSBURY - The multi-stakeholder Didsbury Economic Advisory Committee (DEDAC) has provided input on updating the Didsbury marketing plan. The committee has been working with the plan, first approved by council in 2012, to determine the relevance of the document with current market conditions and to make recommendations. The outcome of...
Shelby, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Update On Shelby Streets Work

You'll have to "Pardon our Dust" this week as our Shelby roads/streets projects keeps on churning. TODAY, Monday, Main Street is reduced to ONE LANE traffic while the Montana Department of Transportation does crack sealing. Tomorrow (Tuesday) & Wednesday, Oilfield Avenue will be reduced to ONE LANE traffic for more crack sealing. Also tomorrow & Wednesday, the viaduct will also be reduced to ONE LANE traffic because of repairing guardrails over the viaduct. In the meantime, work will continue out on Roosevelt Highway as the overlay project moves toward completion.
Politicsstettlerindependent.com

County of Stettler approves projects during May 12th council meeting

County of Stettler council has authorized some funds for projects this summer. The projects approved include a new generator to run the County of Stettler Shop when it is active as the regional Emergency Operations Centre, running power and installing an automated gate on the back side of the County yard, and updating aerial photographs of the region.
TrafficStreetsblog Capitol Hill

New Bill Would Help Measure Transportation Access for Non-Drivers

A new bill would give U.S. communities money to analyze how easy — or difficult — it is for residents to access the destinations they need most, and how their mode of transportation, race, income, age, disability, and other factors that affect their basic mobility. The bipartisan bill, sponsored by...
Lotteryalleganygov.org

Local Development Council Public Meeting

A public meeting of the Local Development Council for Allegany County will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. at the Allegany County Office Building, 701 Kelly Road -Allegany Room 100, Cumberland. All interested individuals are invited and encouraged to attend. The Board of County Commissioners of...
Soccervillageofhazelcrest.org

New Park Development Groundbreaking at 175th Street

The Village is proud to announce the construction of 175th Street Park at 2905 W. 175th Street. The construction of 175th Street Park is scheduled for April 2021 through the summer of 2021. During this time work will be limited to the Village Residential Work hours of 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM on weekdays and 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM on weekends. The park improvements are 90% funded by an Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant and will include a new picnic shelter, baggo court, outdoor fitness equipment, and a soccer / multi-purpose playing area for the community. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we complete this exciting park development. If you have any questions, please contact the Village of Hazel Crest at (708) 335-9600, Ext. 100.
Trafficpsrc.org

Future of Transportation Survey briefing

More PSRC funding will be recommended by Transportation Policy Board. The initial results of the representative Future of Transportation Survey will be discussed at the May 13 Transportation Policy Board meeting. The briefing will cover the methodology used for the survey, information on survey respondents, a summary of key initial...