Updates made to the PBOT Development Review Manual to Creating Public Streets and Connections

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) has updated the PBOT Development Review Manual to Creating Public Streets and Connections. This manual contains information for designing public improvements consistent with the authority granted to PBOT under City Code in relation to land use and building permit actions. It was created to ease coordination of projects, and when applicable, facilitate the planning, design and construction of projects in conformance to City standards and requirements. This update does not reflect a change in policy; it served to refresh the previous document that was last updated in 2002. The manual has been re-formatted and includes new graphics to make the content clearer. The updated manual can be found linked under PBOT Administrative Rule TRN-1.09 – Design Standards for Public Streets and at this url: https://www.portland.gov/policies/transportation/streets-sidewalks/trn-109-design-standards-public-streets.