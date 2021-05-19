newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Follow these guidelines to submit a permit application under current zoning code before July 31, 2021

Posted by 
Portland, Oregon
Portland, Oregon
 19 hours ago

The Portland City Council adopted the Residential Infill Project in December 2020. In April 2021, the City Council adopted the Shelter to Housing Continuum code package. Both projects will change the zoning code on Aug. 1, 2021.

Tosubmitan application under the currentzoning code, please follow all the guidelines listed below:

  • Submit a complete permit application that meets submittal requirements via Development Hub PDX by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021; and
  • Respond to requests for more information from Permitting Services, Planning and Zoning and/or Life and Safety review groups. Delayed responses might mean missing the deadline; and
  • Pay intake fees in full before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

If you can't apply using Development Hub PDX, please schedule an appointment to drop off your application in person.

To submit a paper application under the current zoning code, please follow all the guidelines below:

  • Bring a completed application package that meets submittal requirements to the Bureau of Development Services, at 1900 SW 4th Ave., no later than 3 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021. Get instructions to schedule an appointment for in-person drop off;and
  • You must respond to any requests for more information you may receive from Permitting Services, Planning and Zoning and/or Life and Safety review groups. Delayed responses might mean missing the deadline; and
  • You must pay intake fees in full before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

Get the complete permit requirements online.

Applications submitted and completed by these dates are subject to the zoning code in effect before Aug. 1, 2021.

Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon

39
Followers
336
Post
62
Views
ABOUT

Portland is the largest and most populous city in the U.S. state of Oregon and the seat of Multnomah County. It is a major port in the Willamette Valley region of the Pacific Northwest, at the confluence of the Willamette and Columbia rivers in Northwestern Oregon. As of 2019, Portland had an estimated population of 654,741,

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Application Development#Project Planning#City Planning#Information Services#The Portland City Council#The City Council#Development Hub Pdx#Tosubmitan Application#Zoning And Or Life#Guidelines#Review#Submittal Requirements#Safety Review Groups#Instructions#Intake Fees#In Person Drop#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Breckenridge, COSummit Daily News

Breckenridge plans to revise special event permit application process

An ordinance changing the special events section of the town code passed unanimously on first reading at the Breckenridge Town Council meeting Tuesday, May 11. The ordinance would redefine special events as being primarily entertainment focused and create a tiered system based on the number of attendees and impact on town resources, among other factors. Previously, an event had to meet a single set of criteria and have at least 50 attendees.
Scandia, MNcountrymessenger.com

Scandia passes zoning code ‘clean-up’

Ordinance will permit ‘Arts and Heritage Center’. Scandia’s city hall is no longer non-conforming. The Scandia City Council last week passed an ordinance that will allow “government uses, buildings and storage,” within the city’s Village Mixed Use-B zoning. The new ordinance will also allow “institutional uses” such as parks, playgrounds,...
Amherst, MAamherstma.gov

Town Council Accepting Applications for Zoning Board of Appeals

The Town Council will be filling one impending vacancy for a three-year term, one vacancy to complete an unexpired term with one year remaining, and four impending vacancies for associate members each for a one-year term on the Zoning Board of Appeals and is seeking residents interested in serving on the board.
Environmentiowadnr.gov

Air Quality permits under review

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Planning Commission Votes in Favor of Zoning Code Amendment

The Planning Commission voted to recommend a zoning code amendment that would remove the requirement to provide two covered parking spaces when building an accessory dwelling unit exceeding 150 square feet to an existing single-family residence. “The code amendment the commission recommended tonight is largely a technical revision to make...
Rockport, MEpenbaypilot.com

Rockport officials wait to appoint Zoning Board applicant

ROCKPORT — At a vote of 3 to 1, members of the Rockport Select Board chose not to appoint applicant Bob Hall to the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals for a term that would begin June 9. The decision came after some board members expressed concern over appointing Hall to the ZBA while his wife, Debra Hall, Chair of the Select Board, was still in office.
Arden Hills, MNcityofardenhills.org

Arden Hills Will Not Be Issuing Solicitor Permits until July 1.

Door-to-door soliciting for sale or contract of goods or services will not be allowed in Arden Hills until July 1, 2021. If you see someone in the neighborhood who is going door-to-door, please call the City Clerk during business hours on Mondays through Fridays at 651-792-7811 or the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office after normal business hours and on weekends at 9-1-1 to report it.
Politicscityofhorace.com

Public Input Needed - Subdivision and Zoning Code Survey

The Comprehensive Plan set the vision, now the City is overhauling the Zoning & Subdivision Ordinance to bring that vision to reality. The City of Horace is seeking your input regarding the user-friendliness of its Subdivision and Zoning Code. Your responses to the survey will inform a pending update of the Code, with revamped formatting and organization. Please click here for the survey and information page.
TrafficLaw.com

Transit-Related Zoning Programs: Current and Proposed

For decades, New York City has succeeded in using zoning laws to require and incentivize owners of private property to provide space for, and make improvements to, the mass transit infrastructure that is vital to the functioning and growth of the city. However, the scope of these programs has been fairly modest relative to the overall size of the city’s public transportation system, one of the largest in the world.
Morning Journal

Avon Lake discusses planning/zoning code updates

Avon Lake City Council provided updates on changes to the planning and zoning in a process that has been more than two years in the making. On May 3 Wendy Moeller of Compass Point Planning presented several of the new additions to city code which she says will provide more flexibility and more user friendly design standards in moving the city forward.
Wise, VACoalfield.com

PUBLIC NOTICE Application for rezoning submitted by K&F Venture, LLC

Notice is hereby given, that the Town of Wise Council will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the council chambers of the Wise Municipal Building at 501 W. Main St., Wise, VA for the purpose of public hearing and comment on: An application for rezoning submitted by K&F Venture, LLC for rezoning of a 25.97 ac parcel and a 0.1927 ac parcel located along US23-Business (Norton Road) from R-A Low Density Residence to B-2 General Business.
PoliticsBlock Island Times

Zoning Board approves one application, continues others

An agenda filled with continuances was on the plate of the Zoning Board of Review last week. Members worked through and dispatched most items in quick fashion under the leadership of Board Chair Kate Butcher, and then spent considerable time on one proposed project that had been before the Board twice going back to last year.
Public Healthalachuachronicle.com

County commission will continue to require masks at their meetings

At today’s Alachua County Commission Special Meeting, the board discussed what to do about the County’s Emergency Order, given that the governor has suspended all local restrictions and mandates. Commission Chair Ken Cornell opened the discussion by stating that he wanted to continue to social distance in County Commission meetings,...
Politicspncguam.com

Mayors vote to suspend plan to increase user fees

The pandemic has hurt the finances of the Mayors’ Council of Guam but in the face of potential drastic cuts to program funding, they are suspending a potential revenue earning plan to help their constituents. The Mayors’ Council of Guam is facing a $2.8 million budget shortfall. But despite this...
Politicsthesunpapers.com

Residents invited to submit applications for positions

Residents of the Township of Evesham who wish to be considered for appointment to the Evesham Township Planning Board or Zoning Board of Adjustment are currently being invited to submit applications. All Evesham Township residents interested in appointment to these boards should complete a Citizens Leadership Form. Citizen Leadership Forms...