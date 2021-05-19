Follow these guidelines to submit a permit application under current zoning code before July 31, 2021

The Portland City Council adopted the Residential Infill Project in December 2020. In April 2021, the City Council adopted the Shelter to Housing Continuum code package. Both projects will change the zoning code on Aug. 1, 2021.

Tosubmitan application under the currentzoning code, please follow all the guidelines listed below:

Submit a complete permit application that meets submittal requirements via Development Hub PDX by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021; and

If you can't apply using Development Hub PDX, please schedule an appointment to drop off your application in person.

To submit a paper application under the current zoning code, please follow all the guidelines below:

Bring a completed application package that meets submittal requirements to the Bureau of Development Services, at 1900 SW 4th Ave., no later than 3 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021. Get instructions to schedule an appointment for in-person drop off; and

Get the complete permit requirements online.

Applications submitted and completed by these dates are subject to the zoning code in effect before Aug. 1, 2021.