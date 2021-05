The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail will celebrate spring with a new event, Flights and Florals, taking place in May at participating wineries. Attendees will choose from multiple predetermined itineraries of six wineries, and enjoy a wine and food pairing at each. They will also receive a collection of potted flowers and recipes for all the food from the event. Among the spring-inspired recipes along the trail will be limoncello shrimp scampi, tabouli salad, golden citrus cake and asparagus salad. All will be paired with complementary wines.