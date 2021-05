HIT: To a history-making day for Auburn's Falcon Park and the Cayuga Community College baseball program. The Spartans hosted their first ever playoff series at the city stadium on Saturday, an impressive accomplishment for a program only in its second full season. CCC fell to Erie Community College, bringing an end to the season, but it was a solid step forward for this program. It was also nice for the Falcon Park diamond to get plenty of college-level use this spring.