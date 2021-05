ST. PETERSBURG — All of the hard work, all of the effort, all of the emotion that Isaiah Myles expended to help Bishop McLaughlin regain its lead was almost for naught. In the top of the 10th inning of Wednesday’s Class 2A region semifinal, the junior’s plate discipline and hustle garnered the Hurricanes a 4-3 advantage. But with two outs in the bottom of the frame, two hit batters and a walk — issued by closer Myles to the bottom three batters of host Northside Christian’s lineup — put the tying and winning runs in scoring position. Then he ran the count full to senior Zach Johnson, who already had an RBI hit on the night.