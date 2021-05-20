newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Tim Ryan Tears Into Republicans Over Jan. 6 Vote: ‘What Else Has to Happen?!’

By Justin Baragona
TheDailyBeast
 6 hours ago
Just ahead of Wednesday’s House vote to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) shouted at his Republican colleagues who oppose the inquiry. With House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pushing his caucus to vote against the bill, which eventually passed 252-175 (with the support of 35 Republicans), Ryan first thanked Rep. John Katko (R-NY) and other Republicans for supporting the measure.

