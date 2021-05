NASA says it has detected a low frequency radio signal in the atmosphere of Venus.The naturally occurring signal was picked up during a flyby of the planet by the Parker Solar Probe, which has taken the first direct measurement of the Venusian atmosphere in almost 30 years.During the spacecraft’s flight it passed just 517 miles above the rocky planet’s surface, where it picked up the radio signal, says NASA.“I was just so excited to have new data from Venus,” said Glyn Collinson, an astronomer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.NASA says the flyby actually took place last July but...