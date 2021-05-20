newsbreak-logo
High school softball: Bear River rolls into 4A semis, while Tooele uses extra innings to advance

By Tom Ripplinger
Deseret News
Deseret News
 8 hours ago
The 4A softball state tournament moved from home sites to Spanish Fork on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the championship rounds. No. 1 Tooele took on No 4. Canyon View following victories by both schools earlier in the day. It took the Buffaloes nine innings to defeat the Falcons 4-3. Canyon View challenged the tournament’s top dog, holding the Buffaloes to a mere two runs before extra innings.

