High school softball: Bear River rolls into 4A semis, while Tooele uses extra innings to advance
The 4A softball state tournament moved from home sites to Spanish Fork on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the championship rounds. No. 1 Tooele took on No 4. Canyon View following victories by both schools earlier in the day. It took the Buffaloes nine innings to defeat the Falcons 4-3. Canyon View challenged the tournament’s top dog, holding the Buffaloes to a mere two runs before extra innings.www.deseret.com