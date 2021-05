Gardening is naturally a dirty job. Your hands can be washed, and clothes can be thrown into a washing machine, but what about your tools? Leaving them dirty can cause corrosion, but washing them in water and leaving them to dry might rust them. Trowels, spades, and the like can be expensive to replace, especially if yours are high-quality tools. One solution is to clean them with vinegar. Vinegar is already used in plenty of household cleaning supplies, but keep reading to see how you can use it on your garden tools as well.