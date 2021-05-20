newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congressman Kurt Schrader to Host Virtual Town Hall May 24th

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 11 hours ago

Congressman Kurt Schrader will be hosting a virtual town hall on May 24, 2021. This is a chance for us to talk about what is going on at home and in our nation’s capital, and discuss ways that my office can be of service to you. Congressman Schrader’s Virtual Town...

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Schrader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Host Virtual Town Hall#Congressman Kurt Schrader#Congressman Schrader#Home#Hearing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Cowlitz County, WALongview Daily News

20th District lawmakers holding virtual town hall May 20

State Sen. John Braun, Reps. Ed Orcutt and Peter Abbarno will hold a virtual town hall May 20 to recap the legislative session and take questions. The 90-minute Zoom meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Those who would like to participate must pre-register at tinyurl.com/District20TownHall. The 20th District includes part of...
New Hartford, NYRomesentinel.com

Tenney to host virtual town hall for constituents on Tuesday evening

NEW HARTFORD — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-22, New Hartford, will host another virtual Town Hall. for constituents to share their views and concerns in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, according to an announcement by the congresswoman’s office. The virtual event will be hosted via the Zoom online platform at 6:30...
U.S. Politicshometownsource.com

Rep. Tom Emmer hosts telephonic town hall

US Rep. Tom Emmer (Sixth District) will be hosting a telephone town hall on Tuesday, May 18 from 7 to 8 p.m. He will be joined by an expert from the Central Minnesota Mental Health Center. Participants are welcome to discuss any subject with the representative, however, the focus of...
Arizona StateBowling Green Daily News

Kimberley Yee announces GOP bid for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — State Treasurer Kimberly Yee on Monday became the first major Republican to jump into the race for Arizona governor. Yee announced her plans with a video posted to social media. She introduces herself as the descendent of immigrants who opened a grocery store in the 1930s and praises former President Donald Trump's border and economic policies. She pledges to tackle border security and oppose socialist policies, which she says have damaged California, where she lived for a time.
Politicsaclufl.org

State Lawmakers Are Trying to Ban Talk About Race in Schools

A nationwide attempt to censor discussions of race in the classroom is underway. In recent weeks, Republican lawmakers across the country have proposed bills banning teaching “divisive concepts” in K-12 public schools and in public colleges and universities. The new bills target efforts to provide education about gender and race discrimination, including critical race theory, an academic concept and practice that recognizes systemic racism is deeply ingrained in American society and examines how our systems promote inequality. Now, state lawmakers are attempting to use these bills to bar educators from teaching critical race theory and related concepts like white privilege and racial equity in schools. These bills don’t just set back progress in addressing systemic issues, they also rob young people of an inclusive education and blatantly suppress speech about race. Some bills also target government contractors and agencies — inspired by an executive order issued by former President Trump — despite the fact that the EO was struck down in federal court and withdrawn by the Biden administration.
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Cupid to host elections town hall Tuesday at Civic Center

Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, will host a town hall Tuesday to discuss Georgia's new election laws and their impact on the county. The event will be held at the Cobb County Civic Center from 7 to 9 p.m. Cupid will be joined by Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler.
PoliticsMeridian Star

Gunn supports special session to fix initiative process

House Speaker Philip Gunn says he supports Gov. Tate Reeves calling a special session to allow legislators to reinstate the state’s initiative process after the Mississippi Supreme Court struck it down in a landmark 6-3 decision last week. “We 100% believe in the right of the people to use the...
Public HealthMyNorthwest.com

Todd Herman Show Notes: 5.17.2021

WATCH: Fauci gives first interview since new CDC mask guidance. WATCH: Inslee signs bill requiring landlords to provide valid reason for evicting certain tenants. WATCH: Brandi Kruse asks Mayor Jenny Durkan about her deleted messages. WATCH: You should still get vaccinated after having COVID-19, OSHU study says. Epoch Times: Dominion,...
Public HealthAugusta Free Press

Luria announces May 26 virtual town hall on federal COVID-19 response, vaccines

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria will host a virtual town hall on the ongoing federal response to COVID-19 and vaccine distribution. Luria will be joined in the May 26 town hall by Dr. Parham Jaberi, Virginia Department of Health’s chief deputy commissioner...
Politicscoloradopols.com

Polis Signs Historic State Budget Bill

Gov. Jared Polis signed Colorado’s $34.1 billion fiscal year 2021-22 budget into law on Monday, restoring cuts made as the coronavirus crisis descended upon the state last year while also saving a historic amount for future economic downturns…. …“This is the culmination of a year-long process — and it’s always...
Milton, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Second East Cobb Cityhood virtual town hall to feature Milton mayor

The East Cobb Cityhood Committee will host a second virtual town hall on Thursday to provide information to residents of the area. The live session, which begins at 6 p.m., will feature discussion with Milton Mayor Joe Lockwood. The committee is asking for attendees to register in advance to reserve...
Bethlehem, PAbethlehem-pa.gov

Bridge Bethlehem - Virtual Town Hall

Join us on May 25, 2021 for our first community event. This interactive town hall meeting will be held online through Zoom. The meeting will provide an overview of the feasibility study, the study area, and the goals of the project. We will have plenty of time for questions and also look forward to hearing your ideas. Don’t miss it!
Presidential ElectionIJR

Poll: 80 Percent of Republicans Who Have Heard of Cheney’s Removal Agree With It

The majority of Republicans who have heard of Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) removal from her leadership position agree it should have happened. According to a CBS News poll, 80% of Republicans who knew about the vote to oust Cheney agree with the decision. They feel Cheney was “off-message, unsupportive of Mr. Trump, and that she’s wrong about the 2020 presidential election,” as CBS News reports.
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Oregonâ€™s congressional delegation stacks up millions in 'earmarks'

Democrats offer dozens of proposals as 2022 federal budget process opens to 'community project requests'Don't call them "earmarks:" • More than $6 million to repair and improve the Willamette Falls Locks in West Linn. • $2 million to create a railway quiet zone through parts of Oregon City. • $793,000 to help Portland Community College develop an artificial intelligence program. • $2 million to repair track and trestles for the 5.5-mile Willamette Shore Line Rail from Lake Oswego to Portland. • $500,000 to help Oregon Technology Business Center in Beaverton develop a nonprofit incubator. • More than $2 million to...
Arizona StateWashington Post

As Arizona Republicans erupt over Trump’s lies, a big truth is exposed

In recent days, Republicans have begun offering a comical new line of spin: The very idea that Republicans remain committed to Donald Trump’s lie that his 2020 loss was illegitimate is just your imagination. Republicans do accept that President Biden was legitimately elected, say these Republicans. Good news, Republicans! If...