With Birds of Prey and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Mary Elizabeth Winstead has made some major leaps in the world of action movies. Late last week, the world got a look at her newest foray into the genre — the high-octane action-thriller Kate. The film, which is set to be released exclusively on Netflix, debuted a trio of new photos from the project in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. Kate will star Winstead as the titular character, an assassin whose world is thrown into disarray when she discovers she's been poisoned and has just hours left to get revenge.