Christopher Spitzmiller Charms at Texas Design Week, Opens Up on Martha Stewart and Farming

Rock star ceramist Christopher Spitzmiller headlines the Texas Design Week presentation at Found, the interiors store helmed by Ruth & Neil Davis. (Photo by Johnny Than ) Master ceramist by vocation and gentleman farmer by avocation, Christopher Spitzmiller charms as much in person as he does in his recently published delight A Year at Clove Brook Farm. During his Texas Design Week Houston presentation at Found, he captivated with a broad recounting of the 15-year endeavor that has transformed a derelict dairy farm into a showplace and his relationship with lifestyle diva Martha Stewart. The printed story in Spitzmiller’s book is so compelling that it is already in its second printing, only two months after the initial release.