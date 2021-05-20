newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar bounces after Fed minutes revives tapering discussion

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar bounced off three-month lows against European currencies on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting revealed there was more talk of tapering their bond purchase than investors had thought. In the Fed minutes, several policymakers said that a discussion about reducing the...

q957.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tapering#Inflation#Fed Chair#Fomc#Economic Stimulus#Currency Markets#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#Jpmorgan#British#Rba#Key Fed Officials#Reducing Stimulus#Investors#Three Month Lows#European Currencies#Policymakers#Asset Purchases#Rose#Fixed Income Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Markets
News Break
Jobs
Place
Sydney
News Break
Euro
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall St ends lower, pulled down by tech stocks

Wall Street stocks ended lower on Monday, weighed down by tech shares as signs of growing inflation worried investors about the potential for tighter monetary policy. Of the 11 major S&P sectors that declined, technology (.SPLRCT) and communication services (.SPLRCL) were among the biggest losers. "What is causing the decline,...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Global stocks steady, gold at three-month high on inflation concerns

LONDON/SYDNEY (May 17): Global shares paused on Monday after a strong end to the prior week, while gold hit a three-month high as surging Covid-19 cases in some Asian countries and inflation pressures tempered demand for riskier assets. Markets have been skittish in recent weeks as bumper supplies of central...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar fights for footing as Fed minutes eyed

* Cautious mood in Asia as Singapore, Taiwan face outbreaks * Risk currencies slip, but dollar still faces broad pressure * Fed minutes in focus * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar found pockets of support in Asia on Monday, but struggled to post gains, as investors are heavily positioned for it to fall further while the U.S. Federal Reserve holds interest rates low and U.S. trade and current account deficits grow. Easing commodity prices and virus outbreaks in Singapore and Taiwan - where COVID-19 had been contained - helped modest dollar gains of 0.2% against the Australian and New Zealand dollars in the early part of the Asia session. The greenback also rose 0.1% against the euro and the yen. But it remains close to testing major support levels, which if broken could see a return to a downtrend that pressed it lower through April. A dollar bounce that followed higher-than-expected inflation data last week has also faded as traders figure the Fed will keep rates low. The dollar last traded at $1.2134 per euro and has support around $1.2179. The dollar index is likewise, at 90.389, just above key support at 89.677 and 89.206. It bought 109.45 yen and traded at $0.7758 per Aussie and $0.7228 per kiwi . Fed minutes, from an April meeting that predated the data surprise on inflation last week, are due on Wednesday and are the next market focus for clues on the Fed's thinking. "We expect the minutes ... to reiterate that policymakers consider the pick up in inflation to be transitory," said Kim Mundy, a currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "The upshot is that we do not expect the (Fed) to consider tapering its asset purchases soon," she said. "The dollar is expected to resume its downtrend this week after last week's CPI-inspired boost." Speculators increased their bets against the dollar last week, mostly by adding to bets on the euro and to a lesser extent sterling as Britain and Europe head toward recovery. Sterling was perched near a two-and-a-half-month high on Monday, at $1.4085, as Britain reopens its economy after a four-month COVID lockdown. Things are travelling in the opposite direction in Asia where some early leaders in taming the pandemic are now dealing with new outbreaks. Singapore and Taiwan have both tightened curbs as cases rise and the Taiwan dollar fell to a three-week low on Monday. The dollar crept up 0.1% against the Chinese yuan to trade at 6.4424 ahead of industrial output and retail sales figures due mid morning on Monday. Elsewhere cryptocrrencies traded under pressure after another weekend bouncing around following tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk. Bitcoin hit its lowest since February on Sunday after Musk hinted at Tesla possibly selling its holdings. Bitcoin last traded 2% weaker at $45,302 and ether was 4% lower at $3,421. ======================================================= Currency bid prices at 116 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2135 $1.2147 -0.10% -0.68% +1.2151 +1.2132 Dollar/Yen 109.4150 109.3350 +0.13% +5.99% +109.4950 +109.4800 Euro/Yen.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains depressed near three-day lows, just above 109.00 mark

USD/JPY extended last week’s retracement slide edged lower for the third consecutive session. A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY; dovish Fed expectations weighed on the USD. Rebounding US bond yields held bearish traders from placing fresh bets and helped limit losses. The USD/JPY pair remained depressed through the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD surrenders modest intraday gains, hangs near 1.2100 mark

USD/CAD continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery from multi-year lows. Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD bulls and capped gains. Softer crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit losses amid coronavirus jitters. The USD/CAD pair retreated around 25-30 pips from...
Marketsactionforex.com

Dollar Mixed, Oil Reverses Higher, Gold Higher

Expectations still firmly remain in place for a strong synchronized economic boom in the second half of the year which should have safe-haven currencies under pressure. The key observation for currency markets is that most of the advance of the economies (US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany) are doing well, while emerging markets continue to struggle.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed: Five reasons to taper – DBS Bank

After consolidating for the past two months, USD rates are starting to stir amidst more intense inflation debates – 10Y US-T yields swung from a low of 1.46% to a recent high of 1.70%. Economists at DBS bank list five reasons why taper is coming, sticking to the view that 10Y US yields can touch 2% this year and head into the 2-2.5% range thereafter.
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes

Global market sentiment wobbled this past week after initial euphoria on a disappointing US jobs report that further cooled Fed tapering expectations. A much higher-than-expected US CPI report, along with the implications of better average hourly earnings from NFPs, boosted longer-term Treasury yields. But, softer retail sales helped rekindle market sentiment into the end of the week.
Stockslearnbonds.com

US stock futures start the week in the red zone ahead of FOMC meeting

US stock futures are dipping this morning in early futures trading action ahead of a landmark meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in which US central bankers are expected to discuss last week’s blow-off-top inflation data while dozens of companies in the retail sector are expected to report their earnings.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Fall as Investor Focus Turns to Fed Minutes

The NAHB Housing Market Index for May is set to come out at 10 a.m. ET. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida is due to make a speech on sovereign markets at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Financial Markets at 10:05 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury fell on Monday morning, with...
Economypoundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar "Facing the Largest Downside Risk in G10" this Week says ING in Week Ahead Forecast

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7530-1.7660. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.7700-1.8043. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Softer than expected activity data out of China has resulted in a soft start to the new week for the Australian Dollar, with analysts at ING Bank saying they are expecting headwinds to blow against the currency over coming days.
Marketskitco.com

Here comes $1,900 gold price? All eyes on U.S. data

(Kitco News) Gold is getting a boost from a more downbeat U.S. economic data outlook, according to TD Securities, which sees the coveted $1,900 an ounce level as within the precious metal's grasp. The $1,900 level has been eluding gold since the beginning of January when the precious metal began...
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes

USD/JPY continues to pullback from the monthly high (109.79) to largely mirror the recent weakness in longer-dated US Treasury yields, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes may generate a larger correction in the exchange rate as the central bank remains reluctant to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy.
Marketsinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Intermittent Volatility, Fed Minutes To Drive Equities; Oil Higher

Uneven economic data, ongoing inflation narratives could cause stocks to wobble. In our view, ongoing, uneven economic data amid the continued debate on rising inflation will keep markets volatile. Expectations for an economic rebound should favor value stocks, which stand to gain the most, after they languished during the pandemic.
BusinessDailyFx

Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Drops as Markets Price in Rate Cut Despite Banxico Dismissal of Inflation

USD/MXN once again started the week with a bullish bias as the US Dollar pick up buying momentum as inflation fears caused bond yields to rise towards the upper bounds of their post-pandemic range. Stronger than expected CPI data was enough to prompt investors to seek refuge from inflationary pressures, causing USD/MXN to bounce back towards its 76.4% Fibonacci at 20.18.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar dips after Fed calms U.S. inflation jitters

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday as risk appetite recovered across markets, after Federal Reserve officials helped calm jitters this week about accelerating U.S. inflation. The greenback, seen as a safe haven in times of market volatility, was down a third of a...
Businessinvesting.com

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as dollar retreats after Fed downplays inflation fears

* Palladium heads for second straight weekly decline. * Gold eyes second straight weekly gain (Adds comments, updates prices) May 14 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday, as the dollar pulled back from one-week highs after U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed an imminent rise in interest rates despite a sharp rise in inflation.
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Backs Stock Buyers And Returns Pressure On The Dollar

Cautious demand for risky assets is returning to global markets after reassurances from Fed members, dampening inflation fears. Key indices in the US and beyond are clinging to a bullish trend. Last night we saw rising demand near important support levels, which remains in place on Friday morning. In turn,...
Stocksinvesting.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound as Fed officials calm inflation fears

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japanese shares led a rebound in Asian markets on Friday, building on the lead from investors on Wall Street snapping up stocks that would benefit most from an economic recovery. The rally interrupted a three-day rout for stocks globally, as market jitters over accelerating U.S....