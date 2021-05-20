NYPD should be allowed to march in Pride Parade: Mayor de Blasio
It’s a “mistake” to ban a group of gay police officers with the NYPD from marching in next year’s Pride Parade, Mayor de Blasio said Monday. “Officers who are members of the LGBT community [want] to march and express their pride and their solidarity with the community and their desire to keep changing the NYPD and changing the city,” he said at a press conference. “That’s something I think should be embraced.”americanmilitarynews.com