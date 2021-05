Suddenly it seems that everyone now loves pipelines. The anti-pipeline crowd just received a lesson in the vital importance of pipelines to the economy and our well-being when hackers took the Colonial Pipeline, the country’s largest fuel pipeline, hostage causing gas shortages and panic. Now we are hearing complaints that ask the question, why are we so dependent on just one pipeline. Maybe we need to build more pipelines to reduce the risk to lives and the economy. Oh, wait a second, I forgot, pipelines are bad and could be an example of environmental racism in certain cases.