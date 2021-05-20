newsbreak-logo
Currencies

Dollar bounces after Fed minutes revives tapering discussion

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar bounced off three-month lows against European currencies on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting revealed there was more talk of tapering their bond purchase than investors had thought. In the Fed minutes, several policymakers said that a discussion about reducing the...

Jerome Powell
Sydney
Euro
Tokyo, JP
China
EconomyFXStreet.com

Fed's Clarida: Dollar's role as global reserve currency is secure

"The US dollar's role as a global reserve currency is secure," Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said on Monday, as reported by Reuters. "Getting demand and supply of workers into balance may take some time." "Central bank digital currency is under an active study to get a sense of...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fed's Bostic Says There's No Reason to Change Policy Despite Inflation Fears

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic told CNBC that he's comfortable with ultra-loose policy even as inflation gains steam. Bostic said inflation is healthy for the economy particularly at a time when unemployment remains a problem. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Monday that he's comfortable with...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall St weighed down by inflation jitters

Technology stocks pulled Wall Street's main indexes lower on Monday, as signs of inflationary pressures building up in the economy kept investors worried about monetary policy tightening. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors declined, with technology (.SPLRCT) shedding about 1%. Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) weighing the...
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes

USD/JPY continues to pullback from the monthly high (109.79) to largely mirror the recent weakness in longer-dated US Treasury yields, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes may generate a larger correction in the exchange rate as the central bank remains reluctant to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar fights for footing as Fed minutes eyed

* Cautious mood in Asia as Singapore, Taiwan face outbreaks * Risk currencies slip, but dollar still faces broad pressure * Fed minutes in focus * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar found pockets of support in Asia on Monday, but struggled to post gains, as investors are heavily positioned for it to fall further while the U.S. Federal Reserve holds interest rates low and U.S. trade and current account deficits grow. Easing commodity prices and virus outbreaks in Singapore and Taiwan - where COVID-19 had been contained - helped modest dollar gains of 0.2% against the Australian and New Zealand dollars in the early part of the Asia session. The greenback also rose 0.1% against the euro and the yen. But it remains close to testing major support levels, which if broken could see a return to a downtrend that pressed it lower through April. A dollar bounce that followed higher-than-expected inflation data last week has also faded as traders figure the Fed will keep rates low. The dollar last traded at $1.2134 per euro and has support around $1.2179. The dollar index is likewise, at 90.389, just above key support at 89.677 and 89.206. It bought 109.45 yen and traded at $0.7758 per Aussie and $0.7228 per kiwi . Fed minutes, from an April meeting that predated the data surprise on inflation last week, are due on Wednesday and are the next market focus for clues on the Fed's thinking. "We expect the minutes ... to reiterate that policymakers consider the pick up in inflation to be transitory," said Kim Mundy, a currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "The upshot is that we do not expect the (Fed) to consider tapering its asset purchases soon," she said. "The dollar is expected to resume its downtrend this week after last week's CPI-inspired boost." Speculators increased their bets against the dollar last week, mostly by adding to bets on the euro and to a lesser extent sterling as Britain and Europe head toward recovery. Sterling was perched near a two-and-a-half-month high on Monday, at $1.4085, as Britain reopens its economy after a four-month COVID lockdown. Things are travelling in the opposite direction in Asia where some early leaders in taming the pandemic are now dealing with new outbreaks. Singapore and Taiwan have both tightened curbs as cases rise and the Taiwan dollar fell to a three-week low on Monday. The dollar crept up 0.1% against the Chinese yuan to trade at 6.4424 ahead of industrial output and retail sales figures due mid morning on Monday. Elsewhere cryptocrrencies traded under pressure after another weekend bouncing around following tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk. Bitcoin hit its lowest since February on Sunday after Musk hinted at Tesla possibly selling its holdings. Bitcoin last traded 2% weaker at $45,302 and ether was 4% lower at $3,421. ======================================================= Currency bid prices at 116 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2135 $1.2147 -0.10% -0.68% +1.2151 +1.2132 Dollar/Yen 109.4150 109.3350 +0.13% +5.99% +109.4950 +109.4800 Euro/Yen.
Businesskdal610.com

Analysis: Rising bond yields, calm ECB – this time is different

LONDON (Reuters) – Euro zone governments’ borrowing costs are at multi-month highs and German 10-year bond yields are rising towards 0%, yet ECB policymakers and investors appear unruffled, a sign that they view the bloc’s ongoing economic recovery as the real thing. It’s a contrast with February when yields on...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Crypto Prices Retreat As Interest Rate Concerns Mount

Cryptocurrency prices declined sharply during the weekend as fears of higher interest rates remained. Bitcoin declined to $45,000, which is substantially lower than its all-time high of $65,000. Similarly, Ethereum declined by more than $400 while most altcoins declined by more than 5%. Recent data from the United States showed that the American economy is recovering at a faster rate than expected, which means that the Federal Reserve will be forced to start tightening. The currencies also declined after a report by the Financial Times said that Tether’s reserves were backed by cash to the tune of 2.9% rather than the 100% it used to claim. This is important since Tether is the biggest stablecoin in the world.
BusinessNBC Miami

Treasury Yields Fall as Investor Focus Turns to Fed Minutes

The NAHB Housing Market Index for May is set to come out at 10 a.m. ET. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida is due to make a speech on sovereign markets at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Financial Markets at 10:05 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury fell on Monday morning, with...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Clings onto 1.40

The pound vs dollar rate dug its heals in during the second half of last week. On Tuesday, the pair touched a two-month high (1.416) before sliding back to 1.40, where it remained until the close of trading on Friday – even managing to recover some of its losses. The...
BusinessPantagraph

RUEDI: Inflation and the Fed

Several months ago, the Federal Reserve announced a significant change in one of its fundamental policies. Breaking from a long-standing tradition, the Fed said it would allow long-term inflation to possibly exceed the 2% benchmark target as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the focus was...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Watch: Surprise Inflation Surge Does Not Change Fed’s Tune

Federal Reserve policymakers fanned out last week to spread the gospel of transitory inflation. Everyone is worried about the accelerating pace of price increases except the people who can do something about it. Why? What do they know that the rest of us don’t? They know that Jerome Powell won’t...
RetailDailyFx

US Dollar Forecast: Greenback Takes Aim at FOMC After Weak Retail Sales

Downbeat retail sales fogs Fed taper talk expectations. Upcoming FOMC may provide next shift for US Dollar. A much hotter-than-expected consumer price inflation (CPI) print roiled markets and saw a wave of strength carry the Greenback higher last week. However, a softer-than-expected retail sales print sapped strength into the weekend. An uptick in consumer inflation expectations through the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence survey did little to revive the USD.
Businessinvesting.com

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as dollar retreats after Fed downplays inflation fears

* Palladium heads for second straight weekly decline. * Gold eyes second straight weekly gain (Adds comments, updates prices) May 14 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday, as the dollar pulled back from one-week highs after U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed an imminent rise in interest rates despite a sharp rise in inflation.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar lower after weak data, as inflation fears ease

The dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday after U.S. retail sales unexpectedly stalled in April and as concerns about prospects of accelerating inflation receded. The greenback <=USD> was down half a percent against a basket of currencies at 90.317, retracing most of the gains made earlier this week...
StocksBusiness Insider

US stocks rally as investors weigh stalling retail sales and inflation guidance

US stocks rose Friday, remaining on higher ground following flat monthly retail sales as investors appeared to lock into assurances by Federal Reserve officials that they will stick with monetary policies that support economic recovery. All three of Wall Street's benchmark indexes were on track to build on Thursday's gains...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar dips after Fed calms U.S. inflation jitters

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday as risk appetite recovered across markets, after Federal Reserve officials helped calm jitters this week about accelerating U.S. inflation. The greenback, seen as a safe haven in times of market volatility, was down a third of a...