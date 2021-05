(CNN/KMOV.com) -- Add ice cream to the growing list of free food being offered to those that get vaccinated against Covid-19. Unilever is giving away free popsicles and Klondike shakes to health care workers and people getting vaccinated at several vaccination sites across the United States on Friday. The company which owns the brands, said the sweet treats will be available at select locations in New York, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Memphis, Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix for one day only.