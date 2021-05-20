Call Your Mother season 2 hopes: Why was it canceled?

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleTonight marks the end of the road for Call Your Mother — unfortunately, it doesn’t look like a season 2 is going to be coming on ABC. Of course, this does lead into the next question that a lot of people out there may be wondering: Why? How come we aren’t getting more of the comedy? Despite having a notable lead in Kyra Sedgwick, the show just couldn’t find a way to get the audience necessary to continue. The first season averaged just a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which put it on the low end of many of the network’s comedies. With this being just the first season, you would have likely seen the numbers fall more for a potential season 2. We’re sure that this was on the network’s mind as they were making this decision.

Clarice Season 2 may happen and move to streaming

Despite the low linear ratings, Clarice Season 2 could still happen. However, it’s not going to be on CBS. It’ll move to streaming instead. When it comes to Silence of the Lamb spin-off shows, Clarice was one that not everyone really wanted. To be honest, didn’t we want Hannibal to be revived? Instead, CBS opted for a show to take place after the movie, focused on Clarice Starling.
TV SeriesKTVB

'Prodigal Son' Canceled at Fox After Two Seasons

Prodigal Son has gotten the axe. The stylish and grim crime drama has been cancelled by Fox. ET can confirm that the network did not pick the series up for a third season, despite a roundly celebrated cast, including Michael Sheen, Tom Payne, Lou Diamond Philips, Catherine Zeta Jones and Bellamy Young.
TV SeriesDeadline

ABC Bubble Show Watch: ‘The Rookie’, ‘AMLT’, ‘Rebel’, ‘For Life’, ‘Home Economics’, ‘American Housewife’, ‘Mixed-ish’ & ‘Call Your Mother’

ABC is the broadcast network with the most outstanding current scripted series whose fate remains undecided. A number of them are not bubble series and are assured a renewal, including flagship comedies The Conners, which recently re-signed its cast for next season, and The Goldbergs, which are ABC’s highest-rated scripted series behind the just renewed Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19. There has been chatter that two long-running ABC half-hour series, The Goldbergs and black-ish, might be renewed for their final seasons, but I hear that would not necessarily be the case, at least not for both series.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Why Women Kill Season 2 Trailer: Keep Your Secrets Buried

Paramount+ has released the official Why Women Kill Season 2 trailer inviting fans to dive into the next installment of the original anthology series. Premiering on Thursday, June 3, the dark comedy’s 10-episode arc will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for the streamer’s subscribers. From creator Marc...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s Showrunner Didn’t Consider Cancellation When Planning The Season 2 Finale

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 has been a tuneful whirlwind of emotions thus far, between losing fan favorite characters, keepings its wild love triangle together, and dealing out some major heartbreak. With the season finale rapidly approaching, combined with the fact that NBC hasn't yet renewed the musical dramedy for Season 3, fans have some major questions about what to expect, and how "finalized" the installment's conclusion will be. Showrunner Austin Winsberg has addressed these concerns, saying that he has been and will be acting as if Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist still has a future on NBC, and he explained why he did not consider cancellation when writing the Season 2 finale.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Kyra Sedgwick Confirms Call Your Mother's Cancelation in Heartfelt Note to Fans

Breaking tough news. On Friday, May 14, Kyra Sedgwick took to Twitter to confirm the fate of her ABC sitcom, titled Call Your Mother. In a heartfelt note to fans, the actress announced that the sitcom had been canceled at the network. "Before it goes out there in the world, I want my fans to be the first to know that next Wednesday will be the last episode of 'Call Your Mother,'" she wrote. "You guys have been so wonderful to tune in every week, or every other week or every two weeks! The rollout was nuts!" Call Your Mother follows empty nest mother Jean (Sedgwick), who relocates from Iowa to Los Angeles to be closer to her kids. Yet, as you can expect, her adult children, played...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Rebel’ Canceled By ABC After One Season

Five episodes into its freshman run, ABC’s Katey Sagal-starring drama Rebel has been canceled. It was clearly a tough decision for the network because the series, inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich, comes from ABC’s most valuable drama showrunner, Krista Vernoff, who is shepherding the network’s top two scripted series, Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Station 19.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Sanditon cancellation reversed as multiple new seasons are ordered

Sanditon is returning to television, two years after ITV announced that it would not be renewing the Jane Austen adaptation for a second season. In news that will no doubt thrill lovers of bracing period dramas everywhere, PBS has confirmed that Sanditon will be returning for a second and third season. The series, based on Austen's unfinished novel of the same name, was originally cancelled in 2019.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Circle US season 3: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes

Following today’s finale on Netflix, can you expect The Circle US season 3? Has it already been renewed? We’ve got a few different things to talk through within this “alert” of precisely what the future holds!. Let’s kick things off here with the base facts, as you have nothing to...
TV SeriesPopculture

FX Just Canceled Another Show

FX is saying goodbye to another beloved series. In mid-April, the network announced that Australian drama Mr Inbetween will end with its upcoming third season, which is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, May 25. At this time, it is unclear why the series is coming to an end, as FX did not release a statement. The news was first confirmed by Deadline, and FX has since released a trailer teasing Season 3.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

American Housewife canceled; season 6 not happening at ABC

Consider this to be one of the bigger cancellation surprises of the season: American Housewife season 6 is not happening. Today, ABC made the rather-shocking move to end the family comedy, one we felt was a fairly safe bet to come back for another season. So with that in mind, why do this? Why anger a number of fans? It’s hard to figure out the sole reason, especially when you consider that the ratings were mostly steady compared with the year before, especially in comparison to how many huge declines there were for other shows across the board.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

The Conners finally reveals how major Roseanne character died

The Conners spoilers follow. Roseanne spin-off The Conners revealed the root cause of Becky's problem with alcohol on Wednesday's (April 21) episode. During last night's episode on ABC in the US, 'Cheating, Revelations and a Box of Doll Heads', Becky (Lecy Goranson) explained that her husband Mark tragically passed away after suffering a freak accident.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'This Is Us' Canceled: Why the Show Is Ending

This Is Us may be one of NBC's most popular shows, but the series is set to come to a close at the end of Season 6. This means that fans only have about 20 episodes left of the highs and heartbreaks of the Pearson family. Why This Is Us...
TV SeriesTom's Guide

ABC tops Netflix by canceling 5 shows — here’s what’s dead

Cancelation season is now in full swing, as TV fans anxiously await to see if their favorite show has made the cut — or avoided it, as it were. Sadly, there's bad news for fans of five ABC shows that won’t return for another season. TVLine reports that Rebel, Call...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Allison Janney Was Also Shocked by ‘Mom’ Cancellation: ‘I Have My Own Theories’ (VIDEO)

Cancellations aren’t always surprising when it comes to television, but when a show as popular as CBS’s Mom is given the axe, there’s was sure to be some shock. During a profile on CBS Sunday Morning, Allison Janney revealed she’s among the show’s loyal fans when it comes to that sentiment. “Yeah, it was a shock,” she said about learning the show would end after eight seasons.