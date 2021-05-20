Call Your Mother season 2 hopes: Why was it canceled?

Tonight marks the end of the road for Call Your Mother — unfortunately, it doesn’t look like a season 2 is going to be coming on ABC. Of course, this does lead into the next question that a lot of people out there may be wondering: Why? How come we aren’t getting more of the comedy? Despite having a notable lead in Kyra Sedgwick, the show just couldn’t find a way to get the audience necessary to continue. The first season averaged just a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which put it on the low end of many of the network’s comedies. With this being just the first season, you would have likely seen the numbers fall more for a potential season 2. We’re sure that this was on the network’s mind as they were making this decision.