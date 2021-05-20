Is Nick Gehlfuss leaving Chicago Med after season 6 finale? (Promo)

The Chicago Med season 6 finale is airing on NBC in one week, and the promo askes one question: Is Nick Gehlfuss leaving the show? Is Will Halstead really getting fired?. Based on the way that things are going this season, it’s easy to understand how we get to Goodwin telling him to pack his metaphorical bags. We know that Natalie treated her mom with medication from his trial, and there’s an easy path where he takes the fall for what happened here.