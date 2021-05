Here in California, we have the best of everything: weather, weed strains, and beaches. Orange County is particularly blessed in this regard, which is why we’re the home of the U.S. Open of Surfing. Every year, the event is hosted of the southside of the Huntington Beach Pier. Along with movie events and live music, attendees get to watch famous California surfers like Brett Simpson and Courtney Conlogue compete to win titles. It’s a great time all around, and promises a fun experience while highlighting our SoCal surf culture.