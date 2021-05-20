ECPD: Calexico man arrested in attempted ‘smash and grab’ robbery

(Smuggling attempt thwarted)....It happened near Andrade. Yuma Sector Border Patrol personnel monitoring surveillance cameras saw three individuals get into a Chevrolet Suburban along Interstate 8, near the Andrade Road exit. Ther vehicle drove east on the Interstate. Border Patrol agents pulled the vehicle over and discovered a 36 year old US citizen was smuggling 3 illegal migrants. The agents arrested the driver and the illegal migrants and they seized the vehicle. Later that afternoon, agents monitoring the surveillance cameras saw a group of migrants running from the border, into the parking lot of the Quechan Casino. They witnessed three individual get into a waiting red Toyota. A fourth person, suspected of being the guide, returned to Mexico. Agents were able to intercept the vehicle before it could leave the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle, a 25 year old US Citizen, was arrested along with the 3 migrants.