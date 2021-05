Dropping on 17 May, as lockdown restrictions ease further across much of the UK, Hunza G is putting forward its ‘Pretty Woman’ dress as a contender for style of the summer. The colour-block, cut-out shape first rose to fame when it was worn by Julia Roberts in the 1990 rom-com Pretty Woman. Though some elements of the film haven’t aged quite as well, Vivian’s dress still resonates 30 years on. So will this £175 mini follow in the footsteps of that Ganni dress, or the Zara polka-dot that was ubiquitous in summer 2019?