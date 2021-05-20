North Las Vegas police arrest sexual assault suspect

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect in the death of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson was not in court Monday due to quarantine restrictions. Terrell Rhodes, 27, was arrested May 11 on a murder charge in the death of Amari Nicholson. Amari was reported missing on May 5 and his body was found May 12, not far from where he was first reported missing.