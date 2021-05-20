newsbreak-logo
North Las Vegas police arrest sexual assault suspect

By Tony Garcia
reviewjournal.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Las Vegas police detectives are seeking more possible victims after a 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on sex assault charges. Jesse Huerta faces two counts of kidnapping, three counts of sexual assault, child abuse, domestic battery by strangulation, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, robbery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and coercion by force, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

