Bakersfield’s hotel market appears to be rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, based upon a recent analysis by Visit Bakersfield. For the seven-week period beginning the first week of March, local hotel occupancy is back to where it was during the same period in 2019. In addition, room rates and hotel revenue are pacing ahead of that same 2019 period. This is good news not only for hotels, but also for the local economy and local governments.