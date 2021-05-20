newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Toronto label Greta Constantine among winners at Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards

By The Canadian Press
mymcmurray.com
 11 hours ago

Toronto label Greta Constantine has been named womenswear designer of the year at the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards. The designer duo behind the brand, Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong, were among the trendsetters feted at a virtual gala Wednesday celebrating the fashion industry’s top artists, influencers and business leaders.

www.mymcmurray.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maye Musk
Person
Donté Colley
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Industry#Fashion Designer#Steven Brand#The Canadian Press#Fashion Impact Award#Toronto#Makeup Artist#Womenswear Designer#Hair Artist#Stylist#Best Accessory Designer#Quebec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Bethany Williams Is The 2021 Winner Of The BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund

Once again, the finalists for the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund showcase the groundbreaking work that the £200,000 award has always celebrated. This year, though, there is a newly introspective mood, as designers consider more deeply the industry itself and its wider responsibilities. Olivia Singer introduces 2021’s winner, and the shortlist of rising stars shaping the future of fashion with a shared moral imperative as well as their own unique aesthetics.
Designers & Collectionsvoguebusiness.com

From New York to Paris, in-person fashion shows are back

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. New York Fashion Week (NYFW) in September will be a mix of physical shows and digital events, the latest sign that the fashion world may be inching back to the traditional in-person events that were the norm before the pandemic forced everything to go virtual.
Celebritiesb975.com

Dua Lipa, Harry Styles among the winners at the 2021 Brit Awards

Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Harry Styles were among the winners at the 2021 Brit Awards — the U.K. equivalent to the Grammys — which were held Tuesday in London. Dua took home the Album award for Future Nostalgia and the Female Solo Artist prize, while Billie nabbed...
Chinawiartonecho.com

Postmedia journalists among winners as National Newspaper Awards announced

Postmedia journalists were awarded two National Newspaper Awards Friday evening. Ryan Stelter, of the Kenora Miner and News, a Postmedia community newspaper in Ontario, was recognized with for the Claude Ryan Award for Editorial writing. Stelter wrote a series of editorials reflecting on racism in Kenora and his newspaper’s role...
Celebritiesudiscovermusic.com

HAIM, Taylor Swift And The Weeknd Among 2021 BRIT Award Winners

The 2021 Brit Awards took over London’s O2 Arena, marking the first, live large-scale indoor event since March of last year. British comedian Jack Whitehall reprised his role as host for the ceremony, which was delayed from its usual February spot due to the pandemic. Unlike the Grammys, artists took...
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Pyer Moss Is Giving Us A Haute Couture Collection

This is shaping up to be the year of Pyer Moss. Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond's brand has been no less than a cultural phenomenon over the years, but it looks like it's only the start for the American label. After announcing the fashion house would be coming out of their two year hiatus to return to New York Fashion Week in September, Pyer Moss is going to Paris and they're packing their first Haute Couture collection to go with them.
Designers & CollectionsElle

Halston Was The Original Influencer

Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. Roy Halston Frowick didn’t take well to being alone. When he left his childhood home in Indiana, far from the mythical coasts, he dropped two of his names like last season's castoffs, adopted a chic mononym, and headed straight for more densely populated pastures: first Chicago, then New York City. It was in Manhattan that he reinvented himself as a fashion phenom and Studio 54 fixture, surrounded by a rotating Lazy Susan of beautiful people, speaking in a clipped, affected accent that became his signature. He didn't vertically climb the ranks of society so much as he horizontally insulated himself with people, including the model coterie that André Leon Talley christened “the Halstonettes.”
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

And the Award For Best Dressed at the Oscars Goes To . . .

The 2021 Oscars red carpet certainly brought out some surprises. Never did we expect Carey Mulligan, who has been recently devoted to Prada, to surprise in a Valentino Haute Couture two-piece set consisting of a bandeau top and ballroom skirt. And Andra Day, sticking to her slinky gold "uniform," revealed just about the most daring thigh-high slit we've seen in a while. Even though we weren't surprised to find Valentino brand ambassador Zendaya in a number from the fashion house, who knew her full look would be glow-in-the-dark — or that her Bulgari diamonds would add up to a whopping 183 carats valued at over $6 million?!
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Chanel Heads to Provence for Punk-Inspired Cruise 2021 Collection

Having showcased her Fall/Winter 2021 ready-to-wear collection earlier this year, Virginie Viard landed in Provence, France to present Chanel‘s Cruise 2021 runway. The presentation draws inspiration from poet, artist and filmmaker Jean Cocteau with ’60s punk and rock references. “Because Gabrielle Chanel was close to Cocteau, and I love the...
Designers & CollectionsTelegraph

Halston: the hedonistic rise and tragic fall of a fashion legend

Following Anna Wintour’s announcement that this year’s Met fashion exhibition will be an exploration of American design, there’s no better time to immerse yourself in all things Roy Halston Frowick, the master of Studio 54-era Manhattan fashion – known as Halston. The live fast, go big, die hard attitude of the kid who came to New York from Iowa in the 1960s, established an empire, and then dissolved in a haze of cocaine-induced bad business decisions led to one of the most dramatic stories in fashion history.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Commemorative Fashion Collections

The Gucci Aria collection for the AW21 season was created in partnership with Balenciaga and it celebrates Gucci turning 100 this year. The commemorative fashion collection has been described as more of a "hacking lab" than a true collaboration by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, as it takes elements from Gucci over the years and mashes them up with Balenciaga's style.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Extended Reality Fashion Films

Parisian luxury fashion brand Coperni released an extended reality fashion film that focused on the intersecting junctures of fashion, technology, and urbanity. The video campaign uses extended reality technology, including the video game-focused Unreal Engine, to imagine the models in a number of stark, high-risk scenarios that build brand associations between Coperni's latest collection and feelings of urban fearlessness. The extended reality fashion film is set on a metal beam suspended off of a skyscraper's rooftop, drawing inspiration from Coperni's show on Tour Montparnasse in Paris.
Designers & CollectionsPhys.org

Fashion designers are actually not 'dictators of taste,' study finds

Most of the literature on innovation develops in the context of technology, where the degree of radical or incremental change in terms of functionality of the product can be evaluated according to objective and predictable models. In creative industries, a valuable source of competitive advantage lies in aesthetic innovation. In the world of fashion in particular, innovation is reflected in the way and the intensity with which styles change, so it is much more difficult to determine what is truly new. Consequently, over time, fashion critics have taken a key role in evaluating the quantity and quality of innovation introduced into the fashion market, since their experience allows them to evaluate the contribution of a specific designer in the context of what preceded him/her and what other stylists do. Each season, fashion critics examine the new collections that leading fashion designers present, evaluating what is authentically original versus what is simply reworked, thus playing a fundamental role as gatekeepers of taste within the market.