Rory McIlroy won his first PGA Tour title in 18 months at a tournament, the Wells Fargo Championship, which loves him and he loves back. It was a sound sweet to the ears of Rory McIlroy — a large, loud, and passionate gallery chanting his name that he sorely missed for the past year. The cheers were there for every flushed iron shot he hit this week, for every boomed drive, and, finally, for the two-foot putt he made on the 18th green on Sunday at Quail Hollow to win the Wells Fargo Championship.