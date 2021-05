Mitch Potashner and Kim Fishman were determined to make their wedding day simply the best, and you better believe they accomplished that goal. After rescheduling their nuptials several times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian couple wound up tying the knot on April 25 at the Rosebud Motel featured in Schitt's Creek, becoming the first duo to ever do so. Yep, that calls for a zhampagne toast! (But please hold the raisin this time, Twyla.)