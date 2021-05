HO CHI MINH CITY (May 14): Vietnam will receive 31 million vaccine doses made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE this year, the country's health ministry said on its website. The health ministry also registered to buy about 10 million additional doses through COVAX, a programme backed by the World Health Organization and other global health groups, the ministry said. In all, the government so far has wrapped up deals to acquire about 110 million vaccine doses. The ministry did not specify how Vietnam will acquire the Pfizer doses.