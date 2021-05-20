newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

St. Mark’s Hospital celebrates day without COVID in-patients

By Dan Bammes
kslnewsradio.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Mark’s Hospital celebrated a full day with no COVID-19 in-patients on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. It was the first time in 431 days the hospital did not have a patient admitted for that disease. St. Mark’s marking a COVID milestone. Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Ashlyn Hall was excited to...

kslnewsradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Wash Hands#Sports Events#Home Health#Community Health#Staff Members#St Mark S Hospital#Family Members#Officer#Covid 19 Coronavirus#Time#Cdc Recommendations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Health Servicesstpetecatalyst.com

CNN: Former St. Pete hospital owner sues patients during pandemic

May 17, 2021 - Hospitals owned by Community Health Systems have sued at least 19,000 patients during the Covid-19 pandemic, seeking to collect unpaid medical bills, according to a report from CNN. The CHS hospitals took court action even as other hospitals around the country moved to curtail similar lawsuits during the pandemic, CNN reported. CHS is the former owner of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Although CHS sold Bayfront to Orlando Health last year, CHS held onto the rights to claim all bills for medical services during its ownership of the hospital, CNN reported. After the sale, CHS sued more than 400 patients in October, CNN reported, adding that Bayfront was among the most litigious hospital companies in the CHS network, filing more than 800 debt-related lawsuits since mid-March 2020. Orlando Health has in a statement that it has not sued any Bayfront patients over unpaid bills. CHS told CNN that its hospitals only sue a "small fraction" of the patients they treat every year, and that they work to provide assistance for those who can't afford their bills. Read the full CNN report here.
Fullerton, CAWBAL Radio

Ceremony honors COVID-19 patients who died at Southern California hospital

(FULLERTON, Calif.) -- Under the orange glow of a Southern California evening, the doctors and nurses at Providence St. Jude Hospital in Fullerton, California stand in their blue scrubs and white coats, holding tiny white boxes. In those boxes, butterflies representing all of the victims of COVID-19 who have died at this hospital in the past year.
Public Healthhot96.com

Philippines douses five-hour blaze in hospital treating COVID-19 patients

MANILA (Reuters) – Firefighters put out a blaze early on Sunday at one of the Philippines’ largest hospitals that had prompted the evacuation of dozens of patients from the facility, which also treats coronavirus sufferers. No casualties were reported in the fire at the government-run Philippine General Hospital in the...
Health ServicesWTOV 9

East Ohio Regional Hospital celebrates 100 days during Hospitals Week

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — East Ohio Regional Hospital held a celebration for employees Friday to mark "Hospitals Week" and the 100th day since the reopening of the facility. "We have food provided for our employees and some fun games,” said Kayla Shreve director of medical staff. “We're going to try and take a group photo. We're just trying to appreciate everyone who got us this far."
Public Healthmycentraloregon.com

State COVID Hospitalizations Decline – St Charles Rise

While this week’s Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report shows a second consecutive week of declining cases and hospitalizations, St. Charles Health Care is reporting 40 COVID-19 patients, nine of whom are in ICU, with six on ventilators. OHA reported 4,896 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of...
Public HealthWBUR

State Marks 1st Day Without A Reported COVID Death Since June

For the first time since last June, the state Department of Health is reporting no new daily deaths from the coronavirus. Tufts University epidemiologist Shira Doron said it means the most severe cases of COVID-19 are coming down to levels that are better than they've been since the pandemic began.
Missoula, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

Providence St. Patrick Hospital wins Patient Experience Award

For the eighth straight year Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula has achieved the Healthgrades 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award. KGVO News spoke to James McKay, Chief Physician Executive for Providence Montana, who explained the significance of the award. “This is the eighth year in a row that we've won...
Phillipsburg, NJlvb.com

St. Luke’s Warren Campus turns 100 years old; celebrating the history of Phillipsburg’s community hospital

St. Luke’s Warren Campus is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the community hospital on May 13. Dawn Ouellette Nixon is a career journalist who believes that good journalism can change the world. As the health care reporter, she covers everything from small town medicine to big pharma. You can also find her chasing a good business story in Berks County. She can be reached at dnixon@bridgetowermedia.com. or 610-807-9619, extension 4118.
Richmond, VANBC12

HCA Virginia hospitals honor COVID-19 patients during butterfly release

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two HCA Virginia hospitals honored COVID-19 patients during a butterfly release. The release happened during a renewal and memorialization ceremony for employees on Tuesday. Staff members from Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals released the butterflies. “This year has been a difficult period to move through,” said Dana...
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Dunkin’ Community Cruiser Celebrates Nurses Week with MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

Leonardtown, Md. (May 11, 2021) – As healthcare heroes across the country continue to manage the COVID-19 crisis, here at Dunkin’, we are proud to support those on the frontlines. In celebration of Nurses Week, Dunkin’ and the Dunkin’ Community Cruiser yesterday visited MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to serve a free cup of Dunkin’ coffee to all […] The post Dunkin’ Community Cruiser Celebrates Nurses Week with MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Jefferson City, MOkjluradio.com

St. Mary's Hospital observes moment of silence for health care workers and victims of COVID-19

A moment of silence is held for front-line health care workers and others impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic at St. Mary’s hospital in Jefferson City. This week is National Hospital and Health Care week, and SSM Health announced that they were holding a moment of silence at 10 a.m. today. Dr. Lenora Adams read a statement from SSM Health President and CEO Laura Kaiser.
Pittsburgh, PAMedscape News

Neurologic Complications in Hospitalized COVID Patients Common, Deadly

Eight in 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 develop neurologic complications, and these patients are much more likely to die in hospital compared with their counterparts without neurologic complications, a global study shows. Findings from the Global Consortium Study of Neurologic Dysfunction in COVID-19 (GCS-NeuroCOVID) reveal 82% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients...
Georgetown, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown Hospital and St. David’s Health Care celebrate 15-year partnership

Georgetown Hospital and St. David’s Health Care celebrated the 15th anniversary of their partnership and becoming St. David's Georgetown Hospital on May 1. St. David's Georgetown Hospital is a 114-bed acute care facility offering 24-hour emergency Level 4 trauma center, a certified primary stroke center, inpatient and outpatient surgery, advanced pulmonary intervention, critical care capabilities, acute inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, and more. The hospital is located at 2000 Scenic Drive, Georgetown. 512-943-3000. https://stdavids.com.