Heyward exits vs. Nats, Higgins makes MLB debut

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 7 hours ago
Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward left Wednesday’s game against the Nationals with left hamstring tightness, according to the team. Cubs manager David Ross said before the game that several of his players were dealing with bumps and bruises. Heyward's ailment Wednesday, however, was new. P.J. Higgins, who the Cubs called...

