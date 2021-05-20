newsbreak-logo
Callaway County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Callaway, Osage by NWS

weather.gov
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Callaway; Osage The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Hermann. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River near Chamois. * Until early Friday afternoon. * At 8:40 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was estimated to be near 17.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Flood Stage: Lower lying bottom land begins to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Missouri River Chamois 17.0 17.0E Wed 9 pm 16.1 13.5 12.5 12.5 11.6 E-Estimated

alerts.weather.gov
Boone County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, Callaway by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Callaway A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND CENTRAL CALLAWAY COUNTIES At 503 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbia Regional Airport, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bloomfield and Fulton. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri near exit 148. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH