Flood Warning issued for Callaway, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Callaway; Osage The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Hermann. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River near Chamois. * Until early Friday afternoon. * At 8:40 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was estimated to be near 17.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Flood Stage: Lower lying bottom land begins to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Missouri River Chamois 17.0 17.0E Wed 9 pm 16.1 13.5 12.5 12.5 11.6 E-Estimated