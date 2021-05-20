Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Beardstown. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.2 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 16.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8 feet early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.2 Wed 7 pm CDT 16.9 17.3 17.7alerts.weather.gov