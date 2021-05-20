Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cass; Menard; Morgan; Sangamon A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MENARD...WEST CENTRAL SANGAMON...SOUTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 519 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Ashland, or 9 miles east of Virginia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pleasant Plains and Tallula around 530 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.00IN