Cass County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

weather.gov
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River near Havana. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 15.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Havana 14.0 15.8 Wed 7 pm CDT 15.9 15.9 15.8

alerts.weather.gov
Fulton County, ILweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Fulton, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:47:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Fulton; Knox This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Spoon River Flooding is no longer expected. For the Spoon River...including London Mills...no flooding is observed or forecast. For the Spoon River at London Mills, the latest stage is 7.6 feet at 10 AM Monday. Flood stage is 15.0 feet.Water levels are expected to remain below flood stage.
Brown County, ILweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:51:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Illinois River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. For the Illinois River at Beardstown...the latest stage is 13.5 feet at 10 AM Sunday. Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast...with a crest of 14.1 feet Wednesday afternoon...which is 0.1 feet above flood stage. The river should rise above the flood stage of 14.0 feet early Wednesday morning. The river should fall below flood stage Friday evening. At 14.0 feet...Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Beardstown 14 13.5 Sun 10 AM 13.6 13.8 14.0
agrinews-pubs.com

Four tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois

MECHANICSBURG, Ill. (AP) — Four tornadoes touched down May 3 in central Illinois, but no damage was reported as the storms swept across farm fields and open areas, the National Weather Service said. One tornado touchdown was confirmed in Arenzville in Cass County, while three others were confirmed in Sangamon...
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Cass County in west central Illinois South central Schuyler County in west central Illinois Northwestern Morgan County in west central Illinois * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 358 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Buckhorn, or 16 miles east of Quincy Regional Airport, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Beardstown, Meredosia, Bluff Springs, Arenzville, Frederick and Concord. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason, Menard, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason; Menard; Schuyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MENARD...SOUTH CENTRAL FULTON...NORTHEASTERN CASS...EASTERN SCHUYLER AND SOUTHERN MASON COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 459 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bath, or 9 miles southwest of Havana, moving east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Havana, Bath, Easton, Kilbourne, Oakford, Poplar City, Atterberry, Snicarte and Marbletown. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and west central Illinois.
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cass, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cass; Morgan The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Cass County in west central Illinois North central Morgan County in west central Illinois * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arenzville, or 7 miles southeast of Beardstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Virginia and Literberry around 510 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Philadelphia. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Morgan; Schuyler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR WESTERN CASS...SOUTH CENTRAL SCHUYLER AND NORTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 415 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount Sterling, or 12 miles southwest of Rushville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Beardstown, Meredosia, Bluff Springs, Arenzville, Frederick and Concord. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Logan, Mason, Menard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Logan; Mason; Menard The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Menard County in central Illinois Northwestern Logan County in central Illinois Northeastern Cass County in west central Illinois Southeastern Mason County in central Illinois * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kilbourne, or 10 miles southeast of Havana, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mason City, Greenview, San Jose, Middletown, Easton, Kilbourne, Oakford, New Holland, Poplar City, Atterberry and Sweetwater. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass, Menard, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Menard; Sangamon THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MENARD...NORTHWESTERN SANGAMON...SOUTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However hail and strong winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and west central Illinois. Remember, a Tornado Warning still remains in effect for Menard and Sangamon Counties until 600 pm cdt.
Logan County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Mason A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MENARD...NORTHWESTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHEASTERN MASON COUNTIES At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mason City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mason City, Greenview, San Jose, Middletown, New Holland and Sweetwater. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Four tornadoes confirmed, one in Arenzville

Four tornadoes touched down Monday in central Illinois, but no damage was reported as the storms swept across farm fields and open areas, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. One tornado touchdown was confirmed Arenzville in Cass County, while three others were confirmed in Sangamon County — one near Pleasant...
Cass County, ILtaylorvilledailynews.com

Tornado, 2-Inch Hail Hit Regional Radio Listening Area Monday Evening

2-inch size hail and a tornado were part of severe weather that pounded the Regional Radio listening area Monday evening. Trained weather spotters tracked a tornado on the ground starting at Virginia, Illinois in Cass County at 5:05. It traveled near Pleasant Plains, Dawson, then was at Mechanicsburg at 6:15. It was confirmed still on the ground in the Niantic-Harristown area, and over Mount Zion during the 7 o'clock hour.
hoiabc.com

Severe threat ends this evening, showers possible at times tomorrow

Thankfully our severe weather threat never fully materialized this afternoon and evening. Aside from one severe thunderstorm that moved through Mason County, all other showers and storms this evening remained below severe limits. Our weather overnight will remain quiet with a stray shower or two possible. Lows tomorrow will be...