Flood Advisory issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Franklin County in east central Kansas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 843 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ottawa, Wellsville, Centropolis, Pomona, Richmond, Williamsburg, Princeton, Lane and Rantoul. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This replaces the flood advisory previously issued for Franklin County.