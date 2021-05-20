Flood Warning issued for Gasconade, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Gasconade; Montgomery The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Hermann. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Hermann. * From late tonight to early Friday afternoon. * At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.8 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 21.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Minor flooding of cropland begins particularly just north of the Highway 19 bridge along the Loutre River. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Missouri River Hermann 21.0 20.8 Wed 8 pm 20.5 18.1 16.7 16.6 15.9