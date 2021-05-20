newsbreak-logo
Gasconade County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Gasconade, Montgomery by NWS

 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Gasconade; Montgomery The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Hermann. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Hermann. * From late tonight to early Friday afternoon. * At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.8 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 21.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Minor flooding of cropland begins particularly just north of the Highway 19 bridge along the Loutre River. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Missouri River Hermann 21.0 20.8 Wed 8 pm 20.5 18.1 16.7 16.6 15.9

Montgomery County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 11:17:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Osage THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY SOUTHEASTERN CALLAWAY...NORTHEASTERN OSAGE AND NORTHERN GASCONADE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Gasconade County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gasconade by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gasconade THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY SOUTHEASTERN CALLAWAY...NORTHEASTERN OSAGE AND NORTHERN GASCONADE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Montgomery County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Overnight flooding mostly recedes in some areas, threat continues throughout week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Most roads across mid-Missouri were dry as of 5 a.m. on Monday, but chances of flooding are expected to increase as storms move through the area this week. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map, Route 94 in Montgomery County was closed due to flooding shortly before 9 Sunday The post Overnight flooding mostly recedes in some areas, threat continues throughout week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.