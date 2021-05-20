Only 35 House Republicans Vote For The Truth Over Continuing Trump’s Big Lie

We read with interest your recent op-ed in the Washington Post, Joe Manchin, on the subject of the filibuster which has paralyzed the U.S. Senate for each of the years Mitch McConnell has served as Minority Leader in your once-vaunted chamber of Congress. We thought we would read that you, with your critical deciding Democratic vote, had some line you hoped would not be crossed by Minority Leader McConnell, but alas, you refuse to see any such line.