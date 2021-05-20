newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Only 35 House Republicans Vote For The Truth Over Continuing Trump’s Big Lie

By AZ BlueMeanie
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House on Wednesday passed a bill to establish a commission to investigate the MAGA/QAnon seditious insurrection on the Capitol on January 6. More House Republicans voted to whitewash this horrific assault on American democracy, in an attempt to disappear it down the memory hole, than the 138 House Republicans who gave aid and comfort to the insurrectionists by still objecting to the election results even after the Capitol attack.

