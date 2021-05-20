newsbreak-logo
Arizona State

Arizona Secretary of State expresses frustration over Maricopa County audit

By Bud Foster
KOLD-TV
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Even while the GOP-led ballot counting of Maricopa County’s 2020 presidential election ballots is on hiatus, the dueling continues. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said during a press briefing today that “I am compelled once again that what we’re seeing happen is not an audit, it’s a fundraising stunt.”

