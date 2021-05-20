newsbreak-logo
Science

Word of the Week: Benign

Editorial Process
Posted by 
Verywell Health
Verywell Health
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Benign (beh-nine) What it means: It describes something that is not harmful. In medicine, the term benign is often specifically used to describe something (like lump or lesion) that is not cancerous. Where it...

www.verywellhealth.com
Verywell Health

Verywell Health

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

 https://www.verywellhealth.com/
