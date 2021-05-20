Word of the Week: Benign

What is the most important part of our day and our life?? There must be many, but one very basic, without which survival becomes almost impossible is “FOOD”. Food has the power to shape our body and our mind. But have you ever thought the food you are eating is healthy enough!! In today’s age and time, we all have become very conscious about what to eat, what not to eat, how many calories intake we should have, how many nutrients our food contains and the list is long. But this is only one dimension of being or staying healthy. Being healthy doesn’t only mean good physical health, but being healthy means physical as well as mental health. And you will be surprised to know that the food we are eating has an equal amount of impact on our mind also. The saying” YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT” is true in terms of our healthy body and healthy mind. We all know that both mind and body are connected, if we are physically not healthy then obviously our mind is also not healthy, we will feel really incomplete without our physical health, the same way if our mind is not healthy then also we can’t achieve good physical health. In fact, the most of the disease in our body is due to our unhealthy mind.