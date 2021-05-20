newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, OH

Man Threatens To Shoot Portsmouth 5th 3rd Bank ATM

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 6 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jhXj_0a59bPqV00

Portsmouth, Ohio

A disgruntled customer threatened to shoot the ATM at Fifth Third and police were called to Portsmouth High School to investigate a social media threat. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

What’s That Sound?

Just after midnight, a 16th Street resident complained of hearing a lot of noise from a neighboring apartment.

When police arrived, all was quiet. They spoke with the apartment residents who said they’d been asleep for quite some time.

Officers spoke with the complainant who admitted they weren’t sure where the noises were coming from.

Hey! That’s My Stuff

  • Schmidt Family Maintenance contacted police at 8:39 am to report a break-in at their business on Gallia Street. Officers took information for a report.
  • A Gallia Street business contacted police at 3 pm to report a man was there attempting to sell them stolen catalytic converters. Officers spoke to the man, he said that people throw scrap metal and parts in his yard all the time, probably to take the heat off them. Officers advised him not to accept stolen property.
  • At 4 pm, a Thomas Avenue caller reported a package stolen from their front porch.

Threats Were Made

An official at Portsmouth High & Middle School contacted police to report a threat made on a social media site.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office was handling the issue.

Parking Crackdown

  • At 9:14, police issued a citation to a vehicle with expired tags parked in the 1700 block of Kendall. The vehicle was parked 21 inches away from the curb. They were unable to contact the registered owner and had the vehicle towed.
  • Thirty minutes later, police impounded a vehicle in the 1900 block of Kendall for fictitious tags. The owner and her boyfriend weren’t happy at all about the situation. They said the vehicle is a salvage title and has yet to be inspected and they didn’t know where the tags came from.

Against Her Will

A worried Mom showed up at the Scioto County Sheriff’s office to report her daughter being held against her will.

She admitted that her daughter was an adult who came to the area of her own free will. Police checked the address she gave them but couldn’t find the woman

Bad Boys

  • At 3:42 pm, a Castle Street mom called to complain her teen son was smoking pot in the house. Poice advised her of her options.
  • A mom contacted the police at 5:30 pm to report a missing 12-year-old. She told police she took him to an apartment on 14th Street to apologize for stealing and he ran off because he didn’t want to apologize. Police located the lad and returned him to his mom.

Man Threatens to Shoot ATM Machine

A frustrated customer at Fifth Third bank threatened to take drastic action against a troublesome ATM. At 4:58, a caller complained of an irate man in the drive-thru who threatened to get a shotgun.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a frustrated elderly customer who was furious his new debit card did not work at the ATM. He admitted to saying he’d shoot the ATM if he had a shotgun. Police said he was not rude or loud and behaved calmly.

The teller was able to give him his cash and close his account.

RIP Rabbit

A Grant Stree Caller contacted police at 6 pm to report a dog destroyed her rabbit hutch. The dog killed the rabbit inside.

Police took information for a report.

Under The Influence

Just after 10 pm, an employee at Speedway reported 2 men inside the store dealing drugs.

The suspects left in a van before officers arrived. Police said they would patrol the area to keep an eye out.

Suspicious Activity

At 11 pm, a 10th Street caller reported someone grunting, moaning, and yelling for help in a van. When police responded to the scene, they found a woman in the van who said she was fine.

About an hour later, a caller reported her outside the van yelling again. She told police she cramped up while trying to to to sleep.

Police told her to keep it down.

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

 https://www.sciotocountydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Pot#Atm#Fifth Third#County Police#Street Parking#The Third Man#Police Chief#3rd Bank#Portsmouth High School#Speedway#Atm Machine#14th Street#Stolen Property#Gallia Street#Suspicious Activity#Parking Crackdown#Rip Rabbit#Hearing#Fictitious Tags#Noise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Scioto County, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand jury hands down indictments

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 7 and returned six Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. BRADLEY L. TRAYLOR, 42, Portsmouth, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts...
Scioto County, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman Promotes Three

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced the promotion of a deputy, the swearing-in of a new deputy, and a correctional officer. I had the pleasure of promoting Deputy Dan Malone to Detective, swearing-in, Nicholas Broughton, as a deputy and Adam Earley as a correctional officer this morning, May 17, 2021.
Kentucky StatePosted by
SCDNReports

2 People Killed in Bath County

Sharpsburg, KY. (May 17, 2021) – On May 16, 2021, at approximately 4:59 pm, Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead received a call from the Bath County Dispatch for assistance with a two-vehicle injury collision. The collision occurred on KY 11 in Bath County.
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Captn’ Morgan’s in Zanesville Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1 On or about Saturday, January 23, 2021, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), Keli Morgan, knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A) (5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Mentor, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Shamrock Inn Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1 On or about Tuesday, March 17, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/ or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Willoughby, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

1899 Pub in Willoughby: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1 On or about Thursday, December 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Chevy's Place in Toledo: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1 On or about Sunday, February 21, 2021, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Blue Front Cafe in Zanesville: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1 On or about Friday, January 29, 2021, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), Christine Neuman, knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Fairview Park, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Fairview Tavern Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1 On or about Sunday, March 15, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/ or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”)
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Track Side Bar 200 in Ashville: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

The Track Side Bar faced charges stemming from two separate occasions. Violation: On or about Friday, December 11, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Lucasville, OHPosted by
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Bomb threats made to a Lucasville high school under investigation

PORTSMOUTH The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is fixing to charge a Georgia man with two bomb threats made to a high school in Lucasville, Ohio, according to a news release. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday Nicholas John Frances Hall, 18, of Thomson, Georgia, was charged in Washington County in connection with a rash of bomb threats throughout southern Ohio.
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Twin Lakes Golf Course in Bellevue Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1 On or about Wednesday, July 22, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Law EnforcementPosted by
SCDNReports

Three Correctional Officers Indicted and Arrested For Introducing Contraband into State Prison

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – On May 12, 2021, a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment charging three Puerto Rico Department of Corrections officers and two other individuals with conspiracy to provide contraband in prison, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. The case was investigated by the FBI Police Corruption/Civil Rights squad that investigates corrupt domestic public officials as a part of a collaborative effort with the Puerto Rico Department of Corrections.
Bellefontaine, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

The Beer Vault Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1 On or about Thursday, December 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), Eric Petty, knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A) (5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Lakewood, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Kenilworth Tavern in Lakewood: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1: On or about Tuesday, March 17, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/ or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).