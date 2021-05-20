Man Threatens To Shoot Portsmouth 5th 3rd Bank ATM

Portsmouth, Ohio

A disgruntled customer threatened to shoot the ATM at Fifth Third and police were called to Portsmouth High School to investigate a social media threat. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

What’s That Sound?

Just after midnight, a 16th Street resident complained of hearing a lot of noise from a neighboring apartment.

When police arrived, all was quiet. They spoke with the apartment residents who said they’d been asleep for quite some time.

Officers spoke with the complainant who admitted they weren’t sure where the noises were coming from.

Hey! That’s My Stuff

Schmidt Family Maintenance contacted police at 8:39 am to report a break-in at their business on Gallia Street. Officers took information for a report.

A Gallia Street business contacted police at 3 pm to report a man was there attempting to sell them stolen catalytic converters . Officers spoke to the man, he said that people throw scrap metal and parts in his yard all the time, probably to take the heat off them. Officers advised him not to accept stolen property.

Threats Were Made

An official at Portsmouth High & Middle School contacted police to report a threat made on a social media site.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office was handling the issue.

Parking Crackdown

At 9:14, police issued a citation to a vehicle with expired tags parked in the 1700 block of Kendall. The vehicle was parked 21 inches away from the curb. They were unable to contact the registered owner and had the vehicle towed.

Thirty minutes later, police impounded a vehicle in the 1900 block of Kendall for fictitious tags. The owner and her boyfriend weren’t happy at all about the situation. They said the vehicle is a salvage title and has yet to be inspected and they didn’t know where the tags came from.

Against Her Will

A worried Mom showed up at the Scioto County Sheriff’s office to report her daughter being held against her will.

She admitted that her daughter was an adult who came to the area of her own free will. Police checked the address she gave them but couldn’t find the woman

Bad Boys

At 3:42 pm, a Castle Street mom called to complain her teen son was smoking pot in the house. Poice advised her of her options.

A mom contacted the police at 5:30 pm to report a missing 12-year-old. She told police she took him to an apartment on 14th Street to apologize for stealing and he ran off because he didn’t want to apologize. Police located the lad and returned him to his mom.

Man Threatens to Shoot ATM Machine

A frustrated customer at Fifth Third bank threatened to take drastic action against a troublesome ATM. At 4:58, a caller complained of an irate man in the drive-thru who threatened to get a shotgun.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a frustrated elderly customer who was furious his new debit card did not work at the ATM. He admitted to saying he’d shoot the ATM if he had a shotgun. Police said he was not rude or loud and behaved calmly.

The teller was able to give him his cash and close his account.

RIP Rabbit

A Grant Stree Caller contacted police at 6 pm to report a dog destroyed her rabbit hutch. The dog killed the rabbit inside.

Police took information for a report.

Under The Influence

Just after 10 pm, an employee at Speedway reported 2 men inside the store dealing drugs.

The suspects left in a van before officers arrived. Police said they would patrol the area to keep an eye out.

Suspicious Activity

At 11 pm, a 10th Street caller reported someone grunting, moaning, and yelling for help in a van. When police responded to the scene, they found a woman in the van who said she was fine.

About an hour later, a caller reported her outside the van yelling again. She told police she cramped up while trying to to to sleep.

Police told her to keep it down.