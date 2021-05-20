Black Doctors and Nurses Are Urging Black Americans to Get COVID Vaccine

As soon as I am eligible to take the vaccine for COVID-19, I plan to. I am of an age and have previous conditions that will make me choose the vaccine risks over the risks of becoming infected with the coronavirus. I also care enough about others in my life to do all I can to not risk their health by my refusing to get a shot. That being said, there are plenty of reasons for Black people to be wary of being given any of the vaccines based on how Black patients have been treated historically in America. Many of us are aware of the Tuskegee Experiment, where syphilis patients were given no medication and monitored, even after penicillin was available to treat them. Those patients, and their families they were allowed to unknowingly infect, often suffered horrendously painful lives and early deaths because their lives didn’t matter. Would that the Tuskegee Experiment was the only example of medical mistreatment of Black people. There are many more, and I will highlight a few instances. Black people aren’t fearful of the virus because they’re ignorant; they’re concerned because they are aware.