‘Friends: The Reunion’ Trailer: The Friends Are Back

By Matt Singer
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO Max launched on May 27, 2020. When it was first announced, one of the streaming service’s first signature programs was supposed to be a glossy reunion of the cast of Friends, the beloved ’90s sitcom the site paid a large fortune (a reported $425 million) to stream exclusively for five years. Covid delayed the shooting of the reunion for many months, but now, fittingly, on the one-year anniversary of HBO Max, Friends: The Reunion will finally arrive on the streaming service.

