Hennepin County, MN

Hennepin County Board approves $8.2 million for police training center

By David Chanen
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHennepin County is spending $8.2 million to upgrade a facility that trains more than 20 law enforcement agencies. The North Metro Regional Public Safety Training Facility in Maple Grove was built in 1992 and refurbished in 2011 after a fire. The 22,000-square-foot facility struggles with capacity and scheduling issues, as it serves more than 20 law enforcement agencies as well as law enforcement students and members of the general public enrolled in hunting safety or permit-to-carry courses, said Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson.

